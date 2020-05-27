No one really wants their refrigerator to die on them. But sometimes blessings come in disguise.
I had never been a fan of our inefficiently laid-out fridge. Yet in the nearly 10 years we’d owned our home, I had not felt compelled to replace it — until my hand was forced last summer. The freezer stopped keeping food cold, which is obviously the point, so I said goodbye to my appliance nemesis. I went back to basics with my new one, prioritizing a maximum amount of space over things like a water dispenser and double doors. I also prioritized freezer over fridge space.
I’ve felt vindicated in that decision many times since then, but never more so than now, as I’ve turned to my freezer over and over again during the coronavirus pandemic. And one of the things you’ll almost always find in there are these Black Bean Breakfast Burritos. They work just as well for breakfast as any other meal, and if your family is anything like mine, everyone will love them (even my picky toddler!).
The star is a pot of smoky, creamy black beans made in my Instant Pot and inspired by a recipe in Deb Perelman’s first Smitten Kitchen cookbook. They make the ideal accompaniment to spicy chorizo, gooey cheese and scrambled eggs. The yield of the beans is double the amount you need for one batch of burritos, so you can freeze the extra beans for another time. Or, use them all at once for a very large batch of 12 burritos, doubling the rest of the ingredients. I’ve given a range of servings based on how full you like your burritos. At six, they’re stuffed like what you might get at a fast-casual restaurant. If you want something more restrained, stretch the filling to make eight. They’ll still be satisfying. For my son, I grab a separate package of soft-taco-size tortillas for slightly smaller roll-ups.
I kept the base filling simple and pantry-friendly.
This is a great place to use store-bought soy chorizo or homemade tofu chorizo, though pork or beef will work just as well. Customize the experience with your choice of extras, such as salsa, cilantro or pickled onions or jalapeños. I like to serve the burritos with salsa and guacamole, too.
Even if your freezer is not as generously sized or stuffed to the brim as mine, I hope you’ll set aside some real estate for these burritos. They’re worth every inch, and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.