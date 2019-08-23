It must have been around 1992 when I shot my last roll of black-and-white film. I bet it was during Friday night football, somewhere in central North Carolina, using a roll of Kodak ASA 3200 TMAX. In some ways, I long for the simplicity of photography back then.
As I remember it, the automated C-41 color negative processor had just arrived in the photo lab where I worked as a staff photographer at the News & Record in Greensboro. State-of-the-art film scanners soon followed. At our shop, the door was slammed on print processing forever. Weeks later, black-and-white tank-film developing ceased, too.
In a flash, the darkroom was dead.
Now, decades later, here I was holding a freshly processed roll of Ilford HP-5. The 36-exposure roll took a ride in my untested Nikon F2S Photomic film camera, which is more than four decades old.
This attic-rescued camera rode shotgun with me on an adventure through Greensboro’s Glenwood neighborhood — a historic, working-class community richly interwoven with a diverse mix of people.
On this journey, I was the guide; the Nikon was my solace. My camera and I, we traveled back in time together.
It reminded me of the movie, “Back To The Future.” We time-traveled to 1983 when I was this skinny kid at Randleman High School with big dreams of owning a pro camera instead of the school’s Pentax. Back then, I felt that a specific camera was more important than how to “see” with it.
We also time-traveled to 2014, when I was a staff photojournalist for the News & Record, scouring Glenwood looking for life-in-a-moment photos. That life of daily photojournalism in some ways seems so distant now.
But not Glenwood.
Glenwood had always been my mecca, my favorite place for documenting city life. To me, this small, century-old community was both pure and authentic to what Greensboro was.
Glenwood was special then. After 36 frames and two days of chasing moments, I can say it still is.
Life unfolds out in the open in Glenwood. It oozes block after block, out of these boxy Sears Craftsman houses situated beside quaint Queen Anne-style homes built before World War I. Life happens everywhere you look — neighbors on front porches, in their yards, on the sidewalk and along the street.
You simply have to be patient. And watch.
There’s Ricky Atkinson. He’s 21. He’s on the porch of his apartment, sitting with his mom as she trims up his beard and “Viking hair.”
Nearby are Shirley and John Wilson’s grandchildren. They’re playing games of strength and balance in their flower bed.
And down the street comes Domingo Miranda. He’s pushing a neighbor’s charcoal grill for his family’s hot dog cookout.
Then there is Loye Price, 80, and her daughter Crystal Price. They’re on their front porch. But it looks like a walk-in closet. Their porch is loaded with clothes for those in need in their neighborhood. On a piece of plywood, written in black marker, their message reads:
Treasure Box (free stuff)
Take what you need
Donate what you don’t
Please don’t leave a mess
and replace lid back on bins
thanks!
In Glenwood, some struggle, some don’t, but they all know how to look after one another. The moments I discovered during those two days back that up. But they revealed themselves to me slowly. Still, I had faith. I knew I’d find moments like these in Glenwood. The neighborhood has never failed me.
As for me with a 36-exposure roll of black-and-white film, that was another story.
After my weekend in Glenwood, I quickly looked over my processed negatives at the photo lab’s light table, and I hoped I could quickly allay my camera mechanics and technical doubts.
My biggest fear was finding that a light leak had ruined all my photos. Almost as bad would be a lagging shutter. But after 37 years of taking photographs, I knew I had some exposure wiggle room on errant shutter speeds.
Still, I had questions that any beginning photographer would ask.
Do I have images?
Are any in focus?
“Yes, the smart thing would have been to run a test roll of film though the camera,” I told the film lab technicians handling my black-and-white film.
A shakedown run seemed logical, I told them. But I felt wrong not to trust my old camera. Think about it. Who would test a friend before embarking on a special journey?
I had replaced the camera’s foam light seals and eyeballed the shutter speeds for accuracy. But really, I had faith in that relic of a camera. I also had faith in myself.
That wasn’t all I learned in Glenwood.
After soaking in the machinations of my old Nikon and 35mm lens, and limiting myself to one roll of black-and-white film, I realized how differently we photographers digest our photos in the age of digital photography.
So much has changed.
With film, there is no feedback, no preview button. There’s just a roll of film sitting in a metal box with ghost-like impressions of your captured time. You know the photos are there, but in the here and now, they are just bits of your memory that flashed by in a fleeting fraction of a second.
The worst part is waiting for film to be processed. For days, you can believe you captured the greatest of images. But then, you look at them and realize it all ended up being a useless, out of focus, waste of light.
One of photography’s real joys comes at the light table with your loupe in your hand. Nothing is quite as exhilarating as having a light shine through 36 frames of silver as you soak in your triumphs and failures. It all comes crashing in on you at once — nine hours of work all condensed into one roll of film.
I had forgotten this joy. I found nine nice images on the roll. Nine out of 36. My old Nikon reminded me to embrace the discipline that one roll of film forces upon you. That challenge was frustrating and exhilarating at the same time.
I felt a real sense of discovery. I had returning to my roots where skill always involved faith, where looking back was a sin, where the next image was all that mattered in anything you did.
I had once again become a photo troubadour rambling through a neighborhood looking for those fascinating moments of life.
After two days, cradling my trusty hunk of gears and glass, I had captured nine keepers on a roll of 36, and those keepers told a story about a neighborhood I had come to love.
Now, I know one thing for sure. I need more film.
It’s time to reload.