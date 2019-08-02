The board of directors for the Foundation for a Healthy High Point, a private foundation that invests in the advancement of health and wellness for High Point residents, approved a total of $478,800 in grants to local nonprofits; $459,800 was approved as part of the foundation’s spring traditional grant cycle. Approximately 65% of the awarded funds were for programs addressing behavioral health. In addition, Small Grants Program awards were approved totaling $19,000 to two nonprofits.
Traditional Cycle Grants:
- Children’s Home Society of North Carolina — $25,000 to assist with a continuum of teen pregnancy prevention services
- Family Service of the Piedmont — $200,000 to continue assistance with the Integrated Care Program
- Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health — $91,800 to assist with the Family Connects Program
- Guilford Nonprofit Consortium — $18,000 to assist with strengthening nonprofits
- Mental Health Associates of the Triad — $100,000 to assist with the expansion of the Court Services Program
- Ready for School, Ready for Life — $25,000 to assist with increasing nonprofit organizational capacity
Small Grants Program awards:
- A Simple Gesture — $9,500 to assist with increasing organizational capacity
- N.C. MedAssist — $9,500 to assist with supporting a medications distribution program
Since inception, the foundation has approved $9,452,915 to serve the greater High Point community.
The Foundation for a Healthy High Point was established in 2013. Its mission is to encourage, support, influence and invest in efforts that improve health and wellness throughout the greater High Point community, which includes High Point, Jamestown, Archdale and Trinity.
For information, visit www.healthyhighpoint.org.