Fruit salad.
That is the side dish that residence of the state of Texas, a state that John Wayne built with his own two hands, have searched for the most online, according to Google.
Ok, the John Wayne part may be a little over the top. It's former Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry we were thinking about. Or maybe J.R. Ewing.
A new map of the United States from Google shows what was the most searched Thanksgiving side item for each state.
Y'all down here in the South loves some dressing which goes by a truly horrifying name of "stuffing" in places like Illinois, Colorado, Utah, and Idaho.
Mississippi is the outlier of the Deep South by searching for the term "casserole." Pretty general term, but, hey, to each their own.
Tennesseeans searched for "cream corn."
Go ..... Vols, we guess?
See the rest of the map below:
