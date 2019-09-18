If anything says “the end of summer,” it’s school buses and tomatoes.

Naturally, you’ll want to make some salsa to can or freeze.

Surely, you’ll want to enjoy tomatoes at their peak, whether your favorite way is in a drippy tomato sandwich or in a Caprese salad with milky fresh mozzarella and fragrant fresh basil anointed with your best olive oil.

We have three additional ways you can enjoy fresh tomatoes this season: A cherry tomato conserve, a chicken-tortellini-tomato salad and a tomato pie topped with pimiento cheese.

