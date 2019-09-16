Big Zucchini Pancake with Yogurt-Feta Sauce

Big Zucchini Pancake with Yogurt-Feta Sauce.

 Stacy Zarin Goldberg/For The Washington Post

I originally came up with this savory skillet pancake as a way to make a dent in the many pounds of zucchini a friend gifted me from her garden, but it is now a perennial favorite.

In it, shredded zucchini, the star here, is mixed with just enough egg and flour to bind it into a tender pancake. The batter is poured into a skillet and then is baked, not fried, as zucchini pancakes tend to be, making it more healthful and far less messy than using the stove-top.

The trick to making the pancake tender — not soggy — is to salt the shredded zucchini a bit, let it drain for fifteen minutes, and then squeeze as much water out of it as possible. Don’t be timid about the squeeze either — you want to put some hand pressure into it as it sits in a strainer — or you can put it into a cheesecloth and twist to expel the water that way.

Once baked, the pancake emerges from the oven golden and fragrant, ready to be dolloped with the most heavenly, creamy yogurt-feta sauce that’s flecked with fresh dill. It makes for a wonderful brunch or lunch main course and can also be served as one of an array of small plates for dinner or a party.

