Creamy Spinach Soup With Goat Cheese

Creamy Spinach Soup With Goat Cheese.

 Stacy Zarin Goldberg/For The Washington Post

March has me craving green. I’m impatiently waiting for blades of grass to disrupt all the brown, cheering on the early tree buds, and hankering for all the edible spring shoots and leaves to hit the market.

This soup is just the thing to satisfy the need for green this time of year, and it does so in a way that offers comfort on still-cool nights. It’s a stunning, emerald bowl of goodness, made with fresh spinach leaves simmered in broth until they are wilted but still bright, and then pureed until smooth.

Sauteed onion and potato, cooked in the broth, add flavor and extra body, respectively. And a cup of milk stirred into the puree rounds out the taste with extra creaminess and nutrition, but if you prefer, additional broth works, too.

For a funky twist, some soft, fresh goat cheese is melted in — just enough to add a gentle grassy depth and delightful richness without overpowering the delicate soup.

Garnished with a contrasting white drizzle of yogurt, this soup definitely gets the green light as a warming way to get your vegetables and transition into the coming season.

Tags

Load comments