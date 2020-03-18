Fish cakes have many versions and types of fish used. The most popular are crab cakes. Here’s a variation using bought, cooked shrimp, which takes only minutes to make. The base recipe for fish cakes usually has Worcestershire sauce, hot pepper sauce and onions or scallions. Use this recipe with shrimp or add whatever cooked fish you like.
Homemade coleslaw is a breeze with a ready-to-eat sliced coleslaw mix from the supermarket. This one tastes great the second day as well. Make extra for another meal. Or, if you’re pressed for time, make the shrimp cakes and serve store-bought coleslaw to go with them.
Helpful hints
- Chop the shrimp by hand or use the pulse button on the food processor. The cakes have more flavor if the shrimp is left in small pieces rather than finely chopped.
- The shrimp cakes will be delicate. Carefully turn them with a spatula.
- Any type of onion can be used for the coleslaw.
