Sweet maple syrup, spicy mustard and tart balsamic vinegar make an unusual sweet and sour glaze for sauteed pork medallions. The medallions are made by cutting pork tenderloin into slices and then flattening them to about 1/2 inch thick. This shortens the cooking time for the pork.
The yellow potatoes and broccoli take only minutes to make in a microwave.
This whole meal can be made in about 15 minutes.
Helpful hints:
- Red potatoes can be used instead of yellow or gold ones.
- Cut the broccoli florets the same size as the potatoes.
- After the potatoes are microwaved, let them rest, covered while you make the pork.
