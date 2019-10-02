A medley of fresh fall fruit — pears, grapes and figs — looks splendid on the table and is lovely served as a fruit salad. But roasted together, married with a sweet-tangy glaze, it rises to another level of beauty and lusciousness entirely. The heat of the oven softens and warms the fruit, making it juicier and deepening the flavors, while giving it a true comfort-food allure.
It also concentrates and caramelizes the mixture of balsamic vinegar, honey and ginger, used for coating the fruit, ultimately resulting in a glorious glaze that not only adds a layer of exciting flavor, tying the different fruits together, but also gives the dish a beautiful, painterly patina.
It is a stunning, satisfying and healthful autumnal dessert or brunch dish, served either on its own or with a dollop of creamy yogurt. Feel free to substitute small, pitted plums if you can’t get your hands on fresh figs, and be sure to use a thick syrupy aged balsamic vinegar rather than the more acidic kind you might use in a salad dressing.
