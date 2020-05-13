The Washington Post Food staff recently answer questions about all things edible. Here are edited excerpts from that chat.
Can you suggest some spice/herb blends to kick cauliflower rice up a notch, or side-dish recipes?
This isn’t a recipe recipe, but I do it all the time with riced cauliflower. I toast sliced almonds in a frying pan. When they are just short of where I want them, I toss in a couple tablespoons of butter and a clove or two of minced garlic and a scant teaspoon of fresh grated ginger. Then, I stir all of that into the rice cauliflower. You can adjust the heat with crushed red pepper flakes. It’s delicious as a little side with your main meal.
Ann Maloney
Fry it! Get some oil hot and add chopped veggies — carrot, snow peas, onion, whatever. Then add in your cauliflower rice, some soy, maybe some egg.
Kari Sonde
I’m a huge fan of roasting cauliflower with za’atar and serving with a lemony-yogurt sauce, so why not try to cook the rice with some za’atar and then drizzle the yogurt after?
Olga Massov
In cleaning out my pantry, I came across a jar of unsweetened applesauce (with ascorbic acid/vitamin C) with a sell-by date of January 2017. No leaks, no puffiness.
I’m thinking a simple applesauce cake might be a good use for it, and I feel like the applesauce is probably OK, but I’m the one in the house who will eat a year-old yogurt. Food experts, thoughts?
I think the applesauce is probably OK. To be official, FDA says 12 to 18 months, but use your judgment.
Becky Krystal
Can I substitute self-rising flour for regular flour to make bread? It’s almost impossible to find flour for bread-making.
Not really. Self-rising already has a leavening agent (baking powder) and salt, so it’s not going to work in a yeasted bread situation. But make biscuits to your heart’s content!
B.K.
Any suggestions for short-rib side dishes? I am a true carnivore, and my wife isn’t. She enjoys potatoes and all kinds of vegetables.
I would pair with mashed potatoes and roasted carrots. But really, any potato prep and a roasted vegetable would be really tasty.
K.S.
I have cheated with boxed cake mixes and brownie mixes by using my waffle iron. Whipped cream and fresh or canned fruit on top. For an adult twist I may splash on some bourbon or spiced rum in the fruit.
Wait, what? You’re making the brownie mix and putting it in your waffle iron? Love it.
I’ve been experimenting with sweet and savory concoctions in my waffle iron as well.
A.M.
I found a packet of yeast in my fridge with an October 2019 expiration date. If I proof the yeast and it seems bubbly, should I go ahead and try to make my recipe or are there other ways to test if it’s viable?
Yep, the proof is in the proofing! Add a teaspoon of sugar to about ½ cup water, sprinkle on your yeast, wait 15 minutes, and if it’s bubbly you’re good.
Joe Yonan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.