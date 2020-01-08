FOOD-GOATCHEESE-FRITTATA-MCT

"The Mexican Keto Cookbook" by Torrie Borrelli.

 Ten Speed Press

If you are turning over a new leaf on your diet for 2020, San Diego holistic nutritionist Torie Borrelli has a new book that can help. Her “Mexican Keto Cookbook” shares health-conscious recipes for Mexican cuisine, from a Probiotic Guacamole to Mexcal Lamb Barbacoa.

Borrelli is a consultant and instructor for the Rancho La Puerta spa in Tecate, Mexico. She’s the founder of The Vida Well, a nutrition education and lifestyle brand, and she and her husband also run a sustainable boutique hotel in Baja Sur.

She doesn’t believe in counting calories or quick fixes, but instead changing eating habits. Of Italian and Mexican heritage herself, Borrelli says she chose to focus on Mexican cuisine because it’s high in healthy fats, so it adapts well to a ketogenic (high-fat, low-carb) diet.

This easy frittata is a healthy breakfast that can feed a crowd.

