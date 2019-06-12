This classic New Orleans specialty is built on a roux — a cooked mixture of fat and flour that must be stirred constantly, sometimes for an hour or more, until it is deep brown.
To get the same depth of flavor with much less hands-on work, we turned to a dry roux: We toasted the flour alone in the oven until it was the color of cinnamon. Using our Dutch oven prevented hot spots and encouraged even toasting. Whisking half of the broth right into the toasted flour avoided clumps and made it easy to incorporate into the gumbo.
Rich and flavorful boneless, skinless chicken thighs and andouille sausage were the proteins favored by tasters. For the sake of efficiency, start toasting the flour in the oven before prepping the remaining ingredients.
Serve over white rice.