Warm, freshly baked bread drives me crazy. I associate it with my grandmother’s kitchen, my sister’s holiday loaves and trips to Poilane Bakery in Paris.
Little wonder, then, that loaves from the tandoor oven at our neighborhood Indian restaurant haunt my dreams. We go there, and I swear, I order one of each of their 15 offerings — from plain naan and roti, to deep-fried whole wheat poori to multi-layered potato and cilantro-stuffed aloo paratha. All arrive hot and fresh tucked into baskets between layers of crisp, white cloth.
Christine Manfield’s gorgeous book “Tasting India” tells us that bread is a staple across all of India. It’s “an everyday necessity as well as a signifier of celebratory and festive occasions.” She says thin, soft chapati is perhaps the most common household bread.
However, simple naan is the breakout star in our collective global food embrace.
Manfield says that naan was introduced to the Indian repertoire by the Persians. These oven-baked flatbreads prove reminiscent of pita. Naan also is a yeasted dough, but the Indian tradition is to hand-stretch the tender dough into large tear-dropped shapes before they are slapped onto the walls of very hot tandoor ovens to bake. There are many variations to basic naan with flavorings ranging from herbs to garlic.
I follow Manfield’s suggestions and bake my own naan on clay tiles heated in my oven set at 500 degrees. It’s nearly as good as the neighborhood restaurant, so I’m including an adaptation of her recipe here.
Lately, I’ve enjoyed tinkering with store-bought naan found in both the freezer and bread aisles of my local stores. My favorite snack involves simply smearing the naan with some garlicky seasoned oil and baking until crispy. A topping of nuts or seeds, honey and herbs sends the combination over the top.
Crispy baked naan wedges perfectly scoop up the following lentil and peanut dip. Serve everything warm on a cool night with a glass of sparkling rosé.
Convenient, easy naan pizza is a long way from the English muffin pizza of my youth. Rather than tomato sauce, I use a bottled curry sauce, such as Maya Kaimal or Patak’s, for the base. Then a topping of roasted vegetables and crumbled cheese for an exotic but comforting dinner.
