Those of us in the business of eating are unlikely to forget the uproar when a certain Large Metropolitan Paper Up North had the audacity to include peas in guacamole.
Reaction was harsh and swift. Whether you view the pea guac as an affront, or merely an attempt to mix up a popular dish, it raised the question of what makes a good guacamole.
Answer: not a lot. To help perfect this staple synonymous with Mexican food, we turned to an expert, chef and cookbook author Pati Jinich (the new season of her public television series, “Pati’s Mexican Table,” debuts nationwide Friday).
“I feel very strongly about guacamole,” she says. Well, in that case ...
The avocados. Ripe. Jinich says the biggest mistake cooks make is using avocados that aren’t ready. Look for fruit that gives slightly to pressure and fills its skin. Cook’s Illustrated suggests flicking the stem. If it comes off easily and shows green flesh underneath, the avocado is ready to use.
Cook’s Country recommends using Hass avocados over the Florida avocados you might also see in the store. Hass are creamier thanks to their higher amount of fat and smoother texture, with an earthier, more robust flavor than the sweeter, more pulpy Florida avocados.
Mixing and mashing. Resist the temptation to puree your guacamole to oblivion, which is often what you’ll find at the grocery store. You don’t necessarily have to go the complete opposite direction, either, by investing in a restaurant-style molcajete.
Jinich says you need nothing more than a bowl and fork to assemble guacamole. Cook’s Illustrated had a more novel approach in its most recent guacamole recipe, which involved using a whisk to create a creamy but still somewhat chunky texture.
Seasoning. “I love guacamoles that highlight the taste of the avocado,” Jinich says. So don’t go overboard.
Lime juice, a standard ingredient, itself is controversial.
Jinich can’t abide “crazy additions of cumin ... I think it just kills the freshness of the avocado.”
Don’t underseason. Because avocados are so buttery and smooth, you’d do well to make sure there’s some contrast and brightness. Jinich likes to keep it pretty low-key. In addition to lime juice (1 tablespoon per avocado or two), she adds onion, sea or kosher salt, cilantro and a jalapeño or serrano pepper.
Taste as you work — you can always add more seasoning. To ensure the seasoning is broken down for even, easy distribution, you can try the Cook’s Illustrated strategy of mincing the onion and pepper with kosher salt to form a paste.
The rest. Try topping your guacamole with fun and interesting ingredients, rather incorporating them into the guacamole itself. Jinich’s partial list of possibilities includes crab meat, chorizo, queso fresco and pomegranate seeds. This is generally where Jinich adds roasted cherry tomatoes, rather than raw, diced tomatoes.
Serving. The most popular accompaniment is tortilla chips. But I won’t discourage you if you prefer to eat your guacamole with pita chips or crudités. Don’t stop there, though. Try it scooped into hard-boiled eggs or atop grilled fish. Even inside a sandwich is great.
Guacamole is obviously a party favorite, the kind of thing that can hang out while guests mix and mingle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.