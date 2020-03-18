Shrimp flavored with fresh tarragon and lemon juice is a 3-minute dish. Pine nuts add a crunchy texture.
Orzo is a rice-shaped pasta. Fresh tomatoes and basil create a light sauce for the pasta. If best quality fresh tomatoes are not available, use reduced-sodium diced canned tomatoes.
Helpful hints
- Any type of small pasta or leftover pasta pieces can be used.
- If using dried tarragon, make sure it is still green. If not it’s time to buy a new bottle.
Countdown
- Place water for pasta on to boil.
- Prepare all ingredients.
- Boil orzo.
- While orzo cooks, make shrimp.
Shopping list
To buy: ¾ pound peeled large shrimp, 1 box orzo, 2 ripe tomatoes, 1 small package pine nuts, 1 bunch fresh basil, 1 bunch fresh tarragon, and 1 lemon.
Staples: olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.