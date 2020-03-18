FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT

Herbed Shrimp and Orzo with Fresh Tomatoes: Shrimp flavored with fresh tarragon and lemon juice is a 3-minute dish.

 Linda Gassenheimer/Tribune News Service

Shrimp flavored with fresh tarragon and lemon juice is a 3-minute dish. Pine nuts add a crunchy texture.

Orzo is a rice-shaped pasta. Fresh tomatoes and basil create a light sauce for the pasta. If best quality fresh tomatoes are not available, use reduced-sodium diced canned tomatoes.

Helpful hints

  • Any type of small pasta or leftover pasta pieces can be used.
  • If using dried tarragon, make sure it is still green. If not it’s time to buy a new bottle.

Countdown

  • Place water for pasta on to boil.
  • Prepare all ingredients.
  • Boil orzo.
  • While orzo cooks, make shrimp.

Shopping list

To buy: ¾ pound peeled large shrimp, 1 box orzo, 2 ripe tomatoes, 1 small package pine nuts, 1 bunch fresh basil, 1 bunch fresh tarragon, and 1 lemon.

Staples: olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.

