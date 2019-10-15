The Brunswick stew list is off to a slow start but, hey, the weather is becoming more seasonal so we expect the cauldrons to start heating up.

We are asking for organizations, churches, clubs, etc. that are holding Brunswick stew sales to send in information. We need time, location, date, organization name, contact info, and reason for the sale. Also let us know if you're selling any other items like barbecue or baked goods.

Send information to joe.jurney@greensboro.com

Put Brunswick Stew in the subject line if possible. We will use this information for a database for Brunswick stew sales in the Triad.

Check out the list below of sales that are happening:

Brunswick stew sales in the Triad

Organization Street address City/Town Price Date Time Contact/Preorder Info
Sanctuary House St. Francis Epsicopal Church 3506 Lawndale Drive Greensboro $10/Quart Oct. 17 4-8 p.m. https://sanctuaryhouse.ejoinme.org/preorder
North Spray Christian Church 521 Washburn Ave Eden $6.50/Quart Oct. 19, Nov. 9, Feb. 15 336-623-2371 or info@northspraychristianchurch.com
Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments