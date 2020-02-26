Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. MANY AREAS WILL FALL TO LESS THAN 50 YARDS TO NEAR ZERO VISIBILITIES. * WHERE...ALL OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...VISIBILITIES SHOULD IMPROVE QUICKLY BETWEEN 800 AND 1000 AM. .PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&