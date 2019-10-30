Knife Skills Class: 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $52. Register at Reto’s Kitchen on http://ticketmetriad.com. 336-274-0499.
Fresh Produce and Fruit Market: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Free. 336-272-6564.
Halloween Whisk(E)y Dinner: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31. 1618 Midtown, 1724 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. $86 at ticketmetriad.com.
Chicken Feed: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Nov. 1. First Baptist Church, 405 N. Main St., High Point. Barbecue chicken dinner to benefit Kiwanis Club of High Point. $12. www.kiwanishighpoint.org.
Parents’ Night Out Youth Class Classics With a Twist: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 1. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, oatmeal cookies. $39. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Earthen Beef Roast: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 2. Fire District 28, N.C. 61 and Huffin Mill Road, Gibsonville. $10 per plate with sides or $10 per pound of beef. Live music 5-7 p.m. 336-449-4933.
Pigstock: noon-5 p.m. Nov. 2. Shooting Star Horse Farm, 5624 Davis Mill Road, Greensboro. Rotary barbecue competition to benefit Children of Vietnam. $30 advance, $45 day of the event. Tickets at Pigstock 2019 at www.eventbee.com.
Family Dinner Favorites: 4-6 p.m. Nov. 3. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Lasagna, Parmesan bread sticks, Caesar salad. Ages 15 and older. $40. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Greensboro Jewish Festival: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 3. Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road, Greensboro. Food, music, dance, history and living-history characters. www.gsojfest.org.
Italian Piedmont: 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $52. Register at Reto’s Kitchen on http://ticketmetriad.com. 336-274-0499.
Youth Cooking Club: 1-2:30 p.m. (homeschool students) and 4:30-6 p.m. (after school) Nov. 7. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Beef and cheese manicotti, Caesar salad. For ages 9-14. $35. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
French Cuisine of the Loire Valley: 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $52. Register at Reto’s Kitchen on http://ticketmetriad.com. 336-274-0499.
Crepes, Sweet or Savory: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 16. The Extra Ingredient, 801-D Friendly Center Road, Greensboro. Crepe-making demonstration. Free. 336-299-9767.
Holiday Wine and Beer Tasting: 2 p.m. Nov. 16. 1618 Midtown, 1724 Battleground Ave., Suite 105, Greensboro. $20 at https://squareup.com.
Holiday Wine Tasting: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 16. Deep Roots Market, 600 N. Eugene St., Greensboro. $15 co-op members, $20 non-members. 336-292-9216.
Youth Cooking Club: 1-2:30 p.m. (homeschool students) and 4:30-6 p.m. (after school) Nov. 14. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Gourmet grilled cheese and tomato soup. Ages 9-14. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Master the Basics Southern Kitchen Favorites Youth Class: 10:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 16 (ages 6-9), 1-3 p.m. Nov. 16 (ages 10-14). Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. $35 morning class, $39 afternoon class. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Ravioli and Crepes, Dinner and Desserts: 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $50. Register at Reto’s Kitchen on http://ticketmetriad.com. 336-274-0499.
Youth Cooking Club: 1-2:30 p.m. (homeschool students), 4:30-6 p.m. (after school) Nov. 21. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Mini pumpkin pies, Key Lime pie. Ages 9-14. $35. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Build a Beautiful Bowl: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 22. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Bibimbap Korean beef bowl, Greek chicken power bowl, vegan Southwestern farro bowl. $41. Ages 15 and older. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Rioja! A Wine Bar, 1603 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. $5. 336-412-0011.
Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-6 p.m. daily. Grove Winery and Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. $7. Free winery tours noon-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. www.grovewinery.com. 336-584-4060.
Olive Oil and Vinegar Tasting: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Gourmet Grove at Alamance Crossing, 935 Boston Drive next to Dillard’s, Burlington. Free. 919-627-7613.
Pick 3 Thursday: 4-10 p.m. Thursday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. Two-ounce pours of any three wines ($10 or below) by the glass for $7. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. $6. Free for club members. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 5-7 p.m. Saturday. WineStyles, 3326 W. Friendly Ave., Suite 141 The Shops at Friendly Center, Greensboro. Featuring five wines. $8. 336-299-4505.
Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Last tasting at 4 p.m. daily. The Winery at Iron Gate Farm, 2540 Lynch Store Road, Mebane. $2. 919-304-9463.
Wine Tasting and Tours: noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10. 336-644-9908.
Wine Tasting: 1-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Thistle Stop Wine Shop, 210 N. Main St., Suite 124, Kernersville. Five wines and complimentary glass. $5. 336-310-4503.
Wine Tasting and Tours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Childress Vineyards, U.S. 52 and U.S. 64, Lexington. $12-$15. Free tours 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; every half hour 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations needed for groups. Bistro open for lunch 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. 336-236-9463. www.childressvineyards.com.
Weekly Tasting: 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Total Wine & More locations: 2976 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, 336-235-0400; Oakwood Square Shopping Center, 3503 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, 336-235-2323; and Stratford Galleria, 551 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem, 336-245-0388. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.