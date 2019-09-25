Farm to Table Dinner: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 25. 1618 Downtown, 312 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Five-course dinner featuring seasonal produce from Harmony Ridge Farms (Tobaccoville) and Botanist and Barrel Ciders (Hillsborough). $60. ticketmetriad.com.
Wine Dinner: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 3200 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Four-course meal. $40. $2 of every meal benefits Folds of Honor. www.carrabbas.com.
Wine Tasting: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 26. Lumina Wine and Beer, 152 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. 336-610-1060.
Chicken Dinner Class: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Ages 15 and older. $42. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Greensboro Greek Festival: 4-10 p.m. Sept. 27, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 28, noon-6 p.m. Sept. 29. Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 800 Westridge Road, Greensboro. Traditional music and dance, children’s area. Vendors of art, imported goods, food, coffee and wine. Admission is $1 or a non-perishable food item for food bank. Free for ages 12 and younger with adult.
Kids Cooking — Rainbow Pasta: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 27. Greensboro Children’s Museum, 220 N. Church St., Greensboro. Ways to add color to pasta. Ages 8-11. $20 members, $25 nonmembers. 336-574-2898.
Lobster Dinner: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27. The Undercurrent, 327 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. $65. 336-370-1266.
Israeli Wine Tasting: 4:30-7 p.m. Sept. 28. Cellar 23, 2309 Fleming Road, Suite 107, Greensboro. Free. 336-676-5003. www.cellar23gso.com.
Kaulloween: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 1. Kau, 2003 Yanceyville St., Greensboro. 3Paint a ceramic pumpkin from The Mad Platter. $35 includes light hors d’oeuvres and a glass of wine or beer. 36-656-2410.
Wise Man Brewing Tap Takeover: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 1. Cellar 23, 2309 Fleming Road, Suite 107, Greensboro. Free tasting. 336-676-5003. www.cellar23gso.com.
New Orleans — A Krewe of Cooks: 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 2. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $50. Register at www.retoskitchen.com/cooking-class-registration. 336-274-0499.
Wines of South Africa: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 3. Double Oaks Bed and Breakfast, 204 N. Mendenhall St., Greensboro. Food pairings with Rickety Bridge wines and exploration of the history of the Franschhoek Valley. Free admission, but wine must be purchased. Part of One City, One Book. Donations accepted for the Greensboro Public Library Foundation. Email beth.sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov for information.
Downton Tea: 2 p.m. Oct. 5. O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, Greensboro. Learn the do’s and don’ts of tea etiquette and see historic silverware and china designs from Replacements Ltd. while having tea treats and cocktails in this tea service inspired by the television show “Downton Abby.” $90. 336-854-2000.
Ultimate Autumn Dinner, Texas Style: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5. Terrapin Cove Farm, Yanceyville. $58. Email lucindy@terrapincovefarm.com.
American Steakhouse Classics: 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $50. Register: www.retoskitchen.com/cooking-class-registration. 336-274-0499.
Pumpkin Celebration and Pancake Day: 8-11:30 a.m. Oct. 12. Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St., Greensboro. Live music. $5 per plate. $2 more for sausage patty. 336-373-2402.
North Carolina Craft Beer Tasting: 1-5 p.m. Oct. 13. Deep Roots Market, 600 N. Eugene St., Greensboro. $25 co-op owners, $30 others. (336) 292-9216.
Knife Skills Class: 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29 or 30. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $50. Register at www.retoskitchen.com/cooking-class-registration. 336-274-0499.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Rioja! A Wine Bar, 1603 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. $5. 336-412-0011.
Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-6 p.m. daily. Grove Winery and Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. $7. Free winery tours noon-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. www.grovewinery.com. 336-584-4060.
Olive Oil and Vinegar Tasting: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Gourmet Grove at Alamance Crossing, 935 Boston Drive next to Dillard’s, Burlington. Free. 919-627-7613.
Pick 3 Thursday: 4-10 p.m. Thursday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. Two-ounce pours of any three wines ($10 or below) by the glass for $7. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. $6. Free for club members. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 5-7 p.m. Saturday. WineStyles, 3326 W. Friendly Ave., Suite 141 The Shops at Friendly Center, Greensboro. Featuring five wines. $8. 336-299-4505.
Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Last tasting at 4 p.m. daily. The Winery at Iron Gate Farm, 2540 Lynch Store Road, Mebane. $2. 919-304-9463.
Wine Tasting and Tours: noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10. 336-644-9908.
Wine Tasting: 1-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Thistle Stop Wine Shop, 210 N. Main St., Suite 124, Kernersville. Five wines and complimentary glass. $5. 336-310-4503.
Wine Tasting and Tours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Childress Vineyards, U.S. 52 and U.S. 64, Lexington. $12-$15. Free tours noon and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; each hour Saturday and Sunday. Reservations needed for groups. 336-236-9463. www.childressvineyards.com.
Weekly Tasting: 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Total Wine & More locations: 2976 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, 336-235-0400; Oakwood Square Shopping Center, 3503 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, 336-235-2323; and Stratford Galleria, 551 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem, 336-245-0388. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.