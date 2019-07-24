Duckhorn Wine Tasting: 6:30 p.m. July 25. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, 3342 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. $45. For information, visit www.flemingssteakhouse.com
Greek Olive Oil Tasting: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 27. The Extra Ingredient, 801-D Friendly Center Road, Greensboro. Free. 336-299-9767.
Adult Cooking — Fresh Pasta with Jeff McCarthy: 2 p.m. July 28. The Edible Schoolyard, Greensboro Children’s Museum, 220 N. Church St., Greensboro. $50 members, $55 nonmembers. 336-574-2898, Ext. 317.
Fast Flavor with Savory Crackers: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 3. The Extra Ingredient, 801-D Friendly Center Road, Greensboro. Sample Savory brand crackers. Free. 336-299-9767.
Senior Series: Eating Local and Healthy: 10 a.m. Aug. 3. Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St., Greensboro. Presented by Ninevah Murray. Free. Register at market desk. 336-373-2402.
Stag’s Leap Wine Tasting Dinner: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9. The Undercurrent, 327 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. Four courses. $85. 336-370-1266.
Lucindy’s Summer Favorites: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 10. Terrapin Cove Farm, Yanceyville. $55. Email lucindy@terrapincovefarm.com.
Tomato Celebration Day: 9 a.m.-noon. Aug. 10. Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St., Greensboro. Five chefs and food enthusiasts offer their favorite tomato dishes. $7 suggested donation to benefit the market. Live music. 336-373-2402.
Ah, Tomato! (BLT and More): 6-8:38 p.m. Aug. 11. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $49. Register at www.retoskitchen.com/cooking-class-registration. Call 336-274-0499 for information.
Julia Child Wine Dinner: 7 p.m. Aug. 14. Burke Manor Inn, 303 Burke St., Gibsonville. Six courses. $75. 336-449-6266.
Art for Dinner: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 17. Grandover Resort, 1000 Club Road Greensboro. Wine and hors d’oeuvres reception followed by farm-to-table dinner and talk from Seagrove potter Ben Owen III. $75 includes a piece of pottery. Tickets at https://ticketmetriad.com.
Cookin’ With Kidz Vegan Class: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 17. Deep Roots Market, 600 N. Eugene St., Greensboro. Youth and parent cooking class. $5 members, $7 guests. Free for kids. Tickets at www.eventbrite.com. 336-292-9216
Julia Child Cooking Demonstration: 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17. Burke Manor Inn, 303 Burke St., Gibsonville. Julia Child’s Cream of Mushroom Soup, chicken crepe fourre, Julia Child’s Master Dessert. $48. 336-449-6266.
Summer on the Grill: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 24. Terrapin Cove Farm, Yanceyville. $58. Email lucindy@terrapincovefarm.com.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Rioja! A Wine Bar, 1603 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. $5. 336-412-0011.
Beer Tasting: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. CRU Wine and Beers, 2309 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Free. 336-605-3636.
Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-6 p.m. daily. Grove Winery and Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. $7. Free winery tours noon-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. www.grovewinery.com. 336-584-4060.
Olive Oil and Vinegar Tasting: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Gourmet Grove at Alamance Crossing, 935 Boston Drive next to Dillard’s, Burlington. Free. 919-627-7613.
Pick 3 Thursday: 4-10 p.m. Thursday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. Two-ounce pours of any three wines ($10 or below) by the glass for $7. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. $6. Free for club members. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.
Wine Tasting: 3-6 p.m. Saturday. CRU Wine and Beers, 2309 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Free. 336-605-3636.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 5-7 p.m. Saturday. WineStyles, 3326 W. Friendly Ave., Suite 141 The Shops at Friendly Center, Greensboro. Featuring five wines. $8. 336-299-4505.
Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Last tasting at 4 p.m. daily. The Winery at Iron Gate Farm, 2540 Lynch Store Road, Mebane. $2. 919-304-9463.
Wine Tasting and Tours: noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10. 336-644-9908.
Wine Tasting: 1-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Thistle Stop Wine Shop, 210 N. Main St., Suite 124, Kernersville. Five wines and complimentary glass. $5. 336-310-4503.
Wine Tasting and Tours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Childress Vineyards, U.S. 52 and U.S. 64, Lexington. $12-$15. Free tours noon and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; each hour Saturday and Sunday. Reservations needed for groups. 336-236-9463. www.childressvineyards.com.
Weekly Tasting: 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Total Wine & More locations: 2976 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, 336-235-0400; Oakwood Square Shopping Center, 3503 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, 336-235-2323; and Stratford Galleria, 551 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem, 336-245-0388. Free.