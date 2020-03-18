In light of COVID-19 concerns, it is best to check ahead before signing up for or planning to attend an event that may have been canceled.

Chemex Coffeemaker Brew Class: 5:45-7 p.m. March 19. The Green Bean, 341 S. Elm St., Greensboro. $20 includes a 12-ounce bag of Joe Van Gogh coffee. Register at Public Brew Class — Chemex on Eventbrite.

Reto Goes Irish Cooking Class: 6 p.m. March 17. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $52. Tickets at Reto’s Kitchen at ticketmetriad.com. 336-274-0499.

Asheboro Food Truck Festival: noon-6 p.m. March 21. Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Featuring nearly 20 food trucks. Information at Asheboro Food Truck Festival Facebook page.

Spice Sampling: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 21. The Extra Ingredient, 801-D Friendly Center Road, Greensboro. Sample Guilford Hill Spice Blends. Free. 336-299-9767.

Vernal Equinox — Shift to Spring Cooking Class: 10:30 a.m. March 21. Terrapin Cove Farm, Yanceyville. Spring menu. $55. Email lucindy@terrapincovefarm.com.

Neyers Vineyards Wine Dinner: 7 p.m. March 23. Mark’s, 616 Dolley Madison Road, Greensboro. Five courses. $95. 336-387-0410.

Springtime in Paris Cooking Class: 6 p.m. March 24. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $52. Tickets at Reto’s Kitchen at ticketmetriad.com. 336-274-0499.

Beer and Cheese Dinner: 6:30-9 p.m. March 27. The Griffin Room, Grandover Resort, 1000 Club Road, Greensboro. Six-course beer and cheese dinner. $100 at ticketmetriad.com.

Air Fryer Demonstration: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 28. The Extra Ingredient, 801-D Friendly Center Road, Greensboro. Free. 336-299-9767.

Latin American Easter Menu Cooking Class: 10:30 a.m. March 28. Terrapin Cove Farm, Yanceyville. $60. Email lucindy@terrapincovefarm.com.

Pasta Party Cooking Class: 6 p.m. March 31, April 1 or 2. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $52. Tickets at Reto’s Kitchen at ticketmetriad.com. 336-274-0499.

Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Rioja! A Wine Bar, 1603 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. $5. 336-412-0011.

Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-6 p.m. daily. Grove Winery and Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. $7. Free winery tours noon-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. www.grovewinery.com. 336-584-4060.

Olive Oil and Vinegar Tasting: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Gourmet Grove at Alamance Crossing, 935 Boston Drive next to Dillard’s, Burlington. Free. 919-627-7613.

Pick 3 Thursday: 4-10 p.m. Thursday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. Any three wines ($10 or below) by the glass for $7. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.

Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. $6. Free for club members. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.

Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 5-7 p.m. Saturday. WineStyles, 3326 W. Friendly Ave., Suite 141 The Shops at Friendly Center, Greensboro. Featuring five wines. $8. 336-299-4505.

Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Last tasting at 4 p.m. daily. The Winery at Iron Gate Farm, 2540 Lynch Store Road, Mebane. $2. 919-304-9463.

Wine Tasting and Tours: noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10. 336-644-9908.

Wine Tasting: 1-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Thistle Stop Wine Shop, 210 N. Main St., Suite 124, Kernersville. Five wines and complimentary glass. $5. 336-310-4503.

Wine Tasting: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Childress Vineyards, U.S. 52 and U.S. 64, Lexington. $12-$15. Bistro open for lunch 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. 336-236-9463. www.childressvineyards.com.

Weekly Tasting: 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Total Wine & More locations: 2976 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, 336-235-0400; Oakwood Square Shopping Center, 3503 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, 336-235-2323; and Stratford Galleria, 551 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem, 336-245-0388. Free.

Send events to Carl Wilson at carl.wilson@greensboro.com or call 336-373-7145.

