Ravioli and Crepes, Dinner and Desserts: 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $50. Register at Reto’s Kitchen on http://ticketmetriad.com. 336-274-0499.

Youth Cooking Club: 1-2:30 p.m. (home-school students), 4:30-6 p.m. (after school) Nov. 21. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Mini pumpkin pies, Key Lime pie. Ages 9-14. $35. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.

Build a Beautiful Bowl: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 22. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Bibimbap Korean beef bowl, Greek chicken power bowl, vegan Southwestern farro bowl. $41. Ages 15 and older. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.

Flavors of the Season: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 23. The Extra Ingredient, 801-D Friendly Center Road, Greensboro. Sample maple pumpkin butter and Moravian cookies. Free. 336-299-9767.

Happy 20th Anniversary Tasting: 4-6 p.m. Nov. 23. Zeto Wines and Specialties Shop, 335 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. Wines and food samples. Benefit for Out of the Garden Project. $15. 336-574-2850.

Thanksgiving Cookies and Cocoa: 3-5 p.m. Nov. 23. Cakes by B’s Blue House Bakery, 113 E. Main St., Jamestown. $3 shortbread cookie decoration, $5 cookie decoration and hot cocoa. 336-307-4653.

Pasta Sauce Sampling: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 30. The Extra Ingredient, 801-D Friendly Center Road, Greensboro. Sample locally-owned GG’s brand pasta sauces. Free. 336-299-9767.

Silver Oak Wine Dinner: 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Mark’s Restaurant, 616 Dolley Madison Road, Greensboro. Five courses. $125. 336-387-0410.

Easy Entertaining Tasting: noon-4 p.m. Dec. 7-8. The Fresh Market locations at 1560 Highwoods Blvd. (336-855-6114) and 3712 Lawndale Drive (336-282-4832) in Greensboro. Sample holiday meals and platters the store offers. Free.

Gingerbread House Fundraiser: 8-11 a.m. Dec. 7. Village Tavern, 1903 Westridge Road, Greensboro. Breakfast and gingerbread house decorating. $25 to benefit CORE www.coregives.org), which helps children of food and beverage service employees. Reservations required. 336-282-3063.

New Orleans Holiday Dinner: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 7. Terrapin Cove Farm, Yanceyville. $60. Email lucindy@terrapincovefarm.com.

Christmas at Terrapin Cove: 1:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Terrapin Cove Farm, Yanceyville. Puff pastry, Phyllo and holiday arrangement. $75. Email lucindy@terrapincovefarm.com.

Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Rioja! A Wine Bar, 1603 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. $5. 336-412-0011.

Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-6 p.m. daily. Grove Winery and Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. $7. Free winery tours noon-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. www.grovewinery.com. 336-584-4060.

Olive Oil and Vinegar Tasting: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Gourmet Grove at Alamance Crossing, 935 Boston Drive next to Dillard’s, Burlington. Free. 919-627-7613.

Pick 3 Thursday: 4-10 p.m. Thursday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. Two-ounce pours of any three wines ($10 or below) by the glass for $7. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.

Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. $6. Free for club members. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.

Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 5-7 p.m. Saturday. WineStyles, 3326 W. Friendly Ave., Suite 141 The Shops at Friendly Center, Greensboro. Featuring five wines. $8. 336-299-4505.

Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Last tasting at 4 p.m. daily. The Winery at Iron Gate Farm, 2540 Lynch Store Road, Mebane. $2. 919-304-9463.

Wine Tasting and Tours: noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10. 336-644-9908.

Wine Tasting: 1-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Thistle Stop Wine Shop, 210 N. Main St., Suite 124, Kernersville. Five wines and complimentary glass. $5. 336-310-4503.

Wine Tasting and Tours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Childress Vineyards, U.S. 52 and U.S. 64, Lexington. $12-$15. Free tours 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; every half hour 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations needed for groups. Bistro open for lunch 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. 336-236-9463. www.childressvineyards.com.

Weekly Tasting: 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Total Wine & More locations: 2976 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, 336-235-0400; Oakwood Square Shopping Center, 3503 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, 336-235-2323; and Stratford Galleria, 551 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem, 336-245-0388. Free.

