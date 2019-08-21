Summer on the Grill: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 24. Terrapin Cove Farm, Yanceyville. $58. Email lucindy@terrapincovefarm.com.
Peruvian Cuisine: 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $50. Register at www.retoskitchen.com/cooking-class-registration. Call 336-274-0499 for information.
Demarie Truffle Wine Dinner: 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 6. Grandover Resort, 1000 Club Road, Greensboro. Five courses. $110 at www.ticketmetriad.com.
Master the Basics — Knife Skills: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Knife skills and safety while preparing a menu. Ages 6-9. $35. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Master the Basics — Knife Skills: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 7. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Knife skills and safety while preparing a menu. Ages 10-14. $39. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Adult Cooking — Knife Skills and Meal Prep: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Greensboro Children’s Museum, 220 N. Church St., Greensboro. $35 members, $40 nonmembers. 336-574-2898.
Adult Cooking — Autumn Cocktails: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 12. Greensboro Children’s Museum, 220 N. Church St., Greensboro. Ages 21 and older. $50 members, $55 nonmembers. 336-574-2898.
Family Cooking — So Long Summer: 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 14. Greensboro Children’s Museum, 220 N. Church St., Greensboro. Dishes for dinner, packed lunches and snacks. Ages 3-18 with caregiver. $30 members, $35 nonmembers. 336-574-2898.
Homegrown Chefs: 3:45-5 p.m. Sept. 19. Greensboro Children’s Museum, 220 N. Church St., Greensboro. Six week gardening, harvesting and cooking program for ages 6-8. $72 members, $90 nonmembers. 336-574-2898.
Parents’ Night Out Kids’ Class — Pasta Bar Dinner: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 20. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Ages 6-14. $39. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Coast to Curb Seafood Celebration: 4-7 p.m. Sept. 21. Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St., Greensboro. Reception 4-5 p.m. with snacks followed by a seafood dinner with live music and cash bar. Benefit for market food assistance programs. Tickets are $35 adults, $15 ages 9 and younger at ticketmetriad.com and at the market on Wednesday and Saturday. 336-373-2402.
Chicken Dinner Class: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Ages 15 and older. $42. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Kids Cooking — Rainbow Pasta: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 27. Greensboro Children’s Museum, 220 N. Church St., Greensboro. Ways to add color to pasta. Ages 8-11. $20 members, $25 nonmembers. 336-574-2898.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Rioja! A Wine Bar, 1603 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. $5. 336-412-0011.
Beer Tasting: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. CRU Wine and Beers, 2309 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Free. 336-605-3636.
Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-6 p.m. daily. Grove Winery and Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. $7. Free winery tours noon-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. www.grovewinery.com. 336-584-4060.
Olive Oil and Vinegar Tasting: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Gourmet Grove at Alamance Crossing, 935 Boston Drive next to Dillard’s, Burlington. Free. 919-627-7613.
Pick 3 Thursday: 4-10 p.m. Thursday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. Two-ounce pours of any three wines ($10 or below) by the glass for $7. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. $6. Free for club members. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.
Wine Tasting: 3-6 p.m. Saturday. CRU Wine and Beers, 2309 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Free. 336-605-3636.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 5-7 p.m. Saturday. WineStyles, 3326 W. Friendly Ave., Suite 141 The Shops at Friendly Center, Greensboro. Featuring five wines. $8. 336-299-4505.
Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Last tasting at 4 p.m. daily. The Winery at Iron Gate Farm, 2540 Lynch Store Road, Mebane. $2. 919-304-9463.
Wine Tasting and Tours: noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10. 336-644-9908.
Wine Tasting: 1-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Thistle Stop Wine Shop, 210 N. Main St., Suite 124, Kernersville. Five wines and complimentary glass. $5. 336-310-4503.
Wine Tasting and Tours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Childress Vineyards, U.S. 52 and U.S. 64, Lexington. $12-$15. Free tours noon and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; each hour Saturday and Sunday. Reservations needed for groups. 336-236-9463. www.childressvineyards.com.
Weekly Tasting: 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Total Wine & More locations: 2976 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, 336-235-0400; Oakwood Square Shopping Center, 3503 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, 336-235-2323; and Stratford Galleria, 551 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem, 336-245-0388. Free.