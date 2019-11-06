Youth Cooking Club: 1-2:30 p.m. (homeschool students) and 4:30-6 p.m. (after school) Nov. 7. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Beef and cheese manicotti, Caesar salad. Ages 9-14. $35. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Hearth Cookery and More: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 9. Westmoore Pottery, 4622 Busbee Road, Seagrove. Food historians prepare food associated with the foodways of Africa and African Americans. Free. Email westmoore2@gmail.com or call 910-464-3700 for information.
Friendsgiving Feast: 5-11 p.m. Nov. 10. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Benefit for free programming in downtown parks. $125 includes cocktail hour and family-style dinner. Tickets at www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
French Cuisine of the Loire Valley: 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $52. Register at Reto’s Kitchen on http://ticketmetriad.com. 336-274-0499.
Burke Manor Inn and Chez Genese Collaboration: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Burke Manor Inn, 303 Burke St., Gibsonville. Four-course dinner presented by chefs Lil Lacassagne (Burke Manor Inn) and Kathryn Hubert (Chez Genese, Greensboro). $79 includes Appetizers and cocktails. 336-663-7399.
Greensboro Police Club Fall Barbecue: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 14. Police Club, 524 Air Harbor Road, Greensboro. $8 per plate dine-in or take-out. To-go plates available 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium, 510 Yanceyville St. 336-373-2571.
Youth Cooking Club: 1-2:30 p.m. (homeschool students) and 4:30-6 p.m. (after school) Nov. 14. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Gourmet grilled cheese and tomato soup. Ages 9-14. 336-324-3438 or www.culinaryutriad.com.
Crepes, Sweet or Savory: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 16. The Extra Ingredient, 801-D Friendly Center Road, Greensboro. Crepe-making demonstration. Free. 336-299-9767.
Holiday Wine and Beer Tasting: 2 p.m. Nov. 16. 1618 Midtown, 1724 Battleground Ave., Suite 105, Greensboro. $20 at https://squareup.com.
Holiday Wine Tasting: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 16. Deep Roots Market, 600 N. Eugene St., Greensboro. $15 co-op members, $20 non-members. 336-292-9216.
Master the Basics Southern Kitchen Favorites Youth Class: 10:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 16 (ages 6-9), 1-3 p.m. Nov. 16 (ages 10-14). Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. $35 morning class, $39 afternoon class. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Pie Decorating Take and Bake Workshop: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Wine and Design, 121 E. Main St., Jamestown. Presented by Cakes by B’s Blue House Bakery. $40. 336-392-3200.
Squash, Spice and Everything Nice: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, 1700 Orchard St., Greensboro. Cooking class on using squash. Free. $5 suggested donation. Email david.fowler@greensboro-nc.gov.
Ravioli and Crepes, Dinner and Desserts: 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $50. Register at Reto’s Kitchen on http://ticketmetriad.com. 336-274-0499.
Youth Cooking Club: 1-2:30 p.m. (homeschool students), 4:30-6 p.m. (after school) Nov. 21. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Mini pumpkin pies, Key Lime pie. Ages 9-14. $35. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Build a Beautiful Bowl: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 22. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Bibimbap Korean beef bowl, Greek chicken power bowl, vegan Southwestern farro bowl. $41. Ages 15 and older. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Thanksgiving Cookies and Cocoa: 3-5 p.m. Nov. 23. Cakes by B’s Blue House Bakery, 113 E. Main St., Jamestown. $3 shortbread cookie decoration, $5 cookie decoration and hot cocoa. 336-307-4653.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Rioja! A Wine Bar, 1603 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. $5. 336-412-0011.
Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-6 p.m. daily. Grove Winery and Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. $7. Free winery tours noon-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. www.grovewinery.com. 336-584-4060.
Olive Oil and Vinegar Tasting: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Gourmet Grove at Alamance Crossing, 935 Boston Drive next to Dillard’s, Burlington. Free. 919-627-7613.
Pick 3 Thursday: 4-10 p.m. Thursday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. Two-ounce pours of any three wines ($10 or below) by the glass for $7. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. $6. Free for club members. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 5-7 p.m. Saturday. WineStyles, 3326 W. Friendly Ave., Suite 141 The Shops at Friendly Center, Greensboro. Featuring five wines. $8. 336-299-4505.
Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Last tasting at 4 p.m. daily. The Winery at Iron Gate Farm, 2540 Lynch Store Road, Mebane. $2. 919-304-9463.
Wine Tasting and Tours: noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10. 336-644-9908.
Wine Tasting: 1-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Thistle Stop Wine Shop, 210 N. Main St., Suite 124, Kernersville. Five wines and complimentary glass. $5. 336-310-4503.
Wine Tasting and Tours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Childress Vineyards, U.S. 52 and U.S. 64, Lexington. $12-$15. Free tours 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; every half hour 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations needed for groups. Bistro open for lunch 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. 336-236-9463. www.childressvineyards.com.
Weekly Tasting: 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Total Wine & More locations: 2976 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, 336-235-0400; Oakwood Square Shopping Center, 3503 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, 336-235-2323; and Stratford Galleria, 551 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem, 336-245-0388. Free.
