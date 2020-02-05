Bonjour, Casablanca! Moroccan Nigh: 6 p.m. Feb. 5 or 6. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $50. Tickets at Reto’s Kitchen at ticketmetriad.com. 336-274-0499.
Dine Out with the Market at Taste of Ethiopia: 5-9:30 p.m. Feb. 5. Taste of Ethiopia, 106 N. Westgate Drive, Greensboro. Benefit for food security programs at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market. Visit the event’s Facebook page to register.
Youth Sweet and Savory Cooking Class: 1-2:30 p.m. or 4:30-6 p.m. Feb. 6. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Ages 9-15. $35. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Cherry Cobbler Sampling: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 8. The Extra Ingredient, 801-D Friendly Center Road, Greensboro. Free. 336-299-9767.
A Special Valentine Meal Menu Cooking Class: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 8. Terrapin Cove Farm, Yanceyville. $60. Email lucindy@terrapincovefarm.com.
Bacon Lovers Cooking Class for Adults and Older Teens: 4-6 p.m. Feb. 9. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Ages 15 and older. $41. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Youth Sweet and Savory Cooking Class: 4:30-6 p.m. Feb. 13. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Ages 9-15. $35. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Valentine’s Day Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 14. The Burke Manor Inn, 303 Burke St., Gibsonville. Six courses. $55. 336-449-6266.
Valentine’s Day Dinner: 5-9 p.m. Feb. 14. The Burke Manor Inn, 303 Burke St., Gibsonville. Seven-course meal. $99. 336-449-6266.
Awesome Aiolis: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 15. The Extra Ingredient, 801-D Friendly Center Road, Greensboro. Sample bottled aiolis. Free. 336-299-9767.
French Toast Breakfast: 8 a.m. Feb. 15. Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St., Greensboro. $4 one slice, $7 two. Variety of toppings. Side of Neese’s Country Sausage, $2. Offered until sold out. 336-373-2402.
Paella My 2020 Cooking Class: 6 p.m. Feb. 19 or 21. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $52. Tickets at Reto’s Kitchen at ticketmetriad.com. 336-274-0499.
Foothills Brewing Dinner: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 20. The Social on Friendly, 201 Smyres Place, Greensboro. $35. www.thesocialonfriendly.com.
Youth Sweet and Savory Cooking Class: 1-2:30 p.m. or 4:30-6 p.m. Feb. 20. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Ages 9-15. $35. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Youth Sweet and Savory Cooking Class: 1-2:30 p.m. or 4:30-6 p.m. Feb. 20. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Ages 9-15. $35. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Instant Pot 101 Cooking for Adults and Teens: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 22. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Ages 16 and older. $39. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Mardi Gras Dinner and Holiday Tablescape Cooking Class: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22 or 2:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Terrapin Cove Farm, Yanceyville. $78. Email lucindy@terrapincovefarm.com.
Welcome to New Orleans Cooking Class: 6 p.m. Feb. 25. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $52. Tickets at Reto’s Kitchen at ticketmetriad.com. 336-274-0499.
Youth Sweet and Savory Cooking Class: 4:30-6 p.m. Feb. 27. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Ages 9-15. $35. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Corks for Kids Path: 7-10:30 p.m. March 6. Cadillac Service Garage, 304 E. Market St., Greensboro. Benefit for Kids Path of Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro feature wines from Zeto Wine, local beer, heavy hors d’oeuvres and silent auction. $80. www.hospicegso.org/corksforkidspath.
Birthday Party Anytime Cooking Class: 10:30 a.m.-noon (ages 6-9) or 1-3 p.m. (ages 10-15) Feb. 29. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. $35. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Rioja! A Wine Bar, 1603 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. $5. 336-412-0011.
Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-6 p.m. daily. Grove Winery and Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. $7. Free winery tours noon-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. www.grovewinery.com. 336-584-4060.
Olive Oil and Vinegar Tasting: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Gourmet Grove at Alamance Crossing, 935 Boston Drive next to Dillard’s, Burlington. Free. 919-627-7613.
Pick 3 Thursday: 4-10 p.m. Thursday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. Two-ounce pours of any three wines ($10 or below) by the glass for $7. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. $6. Free for club members. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 5-7 p.m. Saturday. WineStyles, 3326 W. Friendly Ave., Suite 141 The Shops at Friendly Center, Greensboro. Featuring five wines. $8. 336-299-4505.
Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Last tasting at 4 p.m. daily. The Winery at Iron Gate Farm, 2540 Lynch Store Road, Mebane. $2. 919-304-9463.
Wine Tasting and Tours: noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10. 336-644-9908.
Wine Tasting: 1-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Thistle Stop Wine Shop, 210 N. Main St., Suite 124, Kernersville. Five wines and complimentary glass. $5. 336-310-4503.
Wine Tasting and Tours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Childress Vineyards, U.S. 52 and U.S. 64, Lexington. $12-$15. Free tours 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; every half hour 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations needed for groups. Bistro open for lunch 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. 336-236-9463. www.childressvineyards.com.
Weekly Tasting: 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Total Wine & More locations: 2976 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, 336-235-0400; Oakwood Square Shopping Center, 3503 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, 336-235-2323; and Stratford Galleria, 551 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem, 336-245-0388. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.