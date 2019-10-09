Knife Sharpening: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12. The Extra Ingredient, 801-D Friendly Center Road, Greensboro. Part of a Zwillingfest event featuring food samples, drawings and knife maintenance tips. Free. 336-299-9767.
Local Taste Fair: 1-4 p.m. Oct. 12. Deep Roots Market, 600 N. Eugene St., Greensboro. Part of a Local Foods Week. Free. 336-292-9216.
Pumpkin Celebration and Pancake Day: 8-11:30 a.m. Oct. 12. Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St., Greensboro. Live music. $5 per plate. $2 more for sausage patty. 336-373-2402.
North Carolina Craft Beer Tasting: 1-5 p.m. Oct. 13. Deep Roots Market, 600 N. Eugene St., Greensboro. $25 co-op owners, $30 others. 336-292-9216.
Arugula — More Than Just Salads: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, 1700 Orchard St., Greensboro. Adult cooking class. Free, but suggested donation of $5. Email david.fowler@greensboro-nc.gov.
Buxy Wine Class: 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 16. The Vino Shoppe, 3800 Tinsley Ave., Suite 103, High Point. $25 registration by Oct. 14. 336-885-0081.
Apple Season: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 19. The Extra Ingredient, 801-D Friendly Center Road, Greensboro. Apple slicer demonstration. Free. 336-299-9767.
Knife Skills Class: 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29 or 30. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $50. Register at www.retoskitchen.com/cooking-class-registration. 336-274-0499.
Fresh Produce and Fruit Market: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Free. 336-272-6564.
Halloween Whisk(E)y Dinner: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31. 1618 Midtown, 1724 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. $86 at ticketmetriad.com.
Pigstock: noon-5 p.m. Nov. 2. Shooting Star Horse Farm, 5624 Davis Mill Road, Greensboro. Rotary barbecue competition to benefit Children of Vietnam. $30 advance, $45 day of the event. Tickets at Pigstock 2019 at www.eventbee.com.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Rioja! A Wine Bar, 1603 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. $5. 336-412-0011.
Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-6 p.m. daily. Grove Winery and Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. $7. Free winery tours noon-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. www.grovewinery.com. 336-584-4060.
Olive Oil and Vinegar Tasting: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Gourmet Grove at Alamance Crossing, 935 Boston Drive next to Dillard’s, Burlington. Free. 919-627-7613.
Pick 3 Thursday: 4-10 p.m. Thursday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. Two-ounce pours of any three wines ($10 or below) by the glass for $7. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. $6. Free for club members. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 5-7 p.m. Saturday. WineStyles, 3326 W. Friendly Ave., Suite 141 The Shops at Friendly Center, Greensboro. Featuring five wines. $8. 336-299-4505.
Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Last tasting at 4 p.m. daily. The Winery at Iron Gate Farm, 2540 Lynch Store Road, Mebane. $2. 919-304-9463.
Wine Tasting and Tours: noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10. 336-644-9908.
Wine Tasting: 1-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Thistle Stop Wine Shop, 210 N. Main St., Suite 124, Kernersville. Five wines and complimentary glass. $5. 336-310-4503.
Wine Tasting and Tours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Childress Vineyards, U.S. 52 and U.S. 64, Lexington. $12-$15. Free tours 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; every half hour 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations needed for groups. Bistro open for lunch 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. 336-236-9463. www.childressvineyards.com.
Weekly Tasting: 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Total Wine & More locations: 2976 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, 336-235-0400; Oakwood Square Shopping Center, 3503 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, 336-235-2323; and Stratford Galleria, 551 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem, 336-245-0388. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.