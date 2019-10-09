Knife Sharpening: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12. The Extra Ingredient, 801-D Friendly Center Road, Greensboro. Part of a Zwillingfest event featuring food samples, drawings and knife maintenance tips. Free. 336-299-9767.

Local Taste Fair: 1-4 p.m. Oct. 12. Deep Roots Market, 600 N. Eugene St., Greensboro. Part of a Local Foods Week. Free. 336-292-9216.

Pumpkin Celebration and Pancake Day: 8-11:30 a.m. Oct. 12. Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St., Greensboro. Live music. $5 per plate. $2 more for sausage patty. 336-373-2402.

North Carolina Craft Beer Tasting: 1-5 p.m. Oct. 13. Deep Roots Market, 600 N. Eugene St., Greensboro. $25 co-op owners, $30 others. 336-292-9216.

Arugula — More Than Just Salads: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, 1700 Orchard St., Greensboro. Adult cooking class. Free, but suggested donation of $5. Email david.fowler@greensboro-nc.gov.

Buxy Wine Class: 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 16. The Vino Shoppe, 3800 Tinsley Ave., Suite 103, High Point. $25 registration by Oct. 14. 336-885-0081.

Apple Season: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 19. The Extra Ingredient, 801-D Friendly Center Road, Greensboro. Apple slicer demonstration. Free. 336-299-9767.

Knife Skills Class: 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29 or 30. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $50. Register at www.retoskitchen.com/cooking-class-registration. 336-274-0499.

Fresh Produce and Fruit Market: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Free. 336-272-6564.

Halloween Whisk(E)y Dinner: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31. 1618 Midtown, 1724 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. $86 at ticketmetriad.com.

Pigstock: noon-5 p.m. Nov. 2. Shooting Star Horse Farm, 5624 Davis Mill Road, Greensboro. Rotary barbecue competition to benefit Children of Vietnam. $30 advance, $45 day of the event. Tickets at Pigstock 2019 at www.eventbee.com.

Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Rioja! A Wine Bar, 1603 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. $5. 336-412-0011.

Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-6 p.m. daily. Grove Winery and Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. $7. Free winery tours noon-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. www.grovewinery.com. 336-584-4060.

Olive Oil and Vinegar Tasting: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Gourmet Grove at Alamance Crossing, 935 Boston Drive next to Dillard’s, Burlington. Free. 919-627-7613.

Pick 3 Thursday: 4-10 p.m. Thursday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. Two-ounce pours of any three wines ($10 or below) by the glass for $7. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.

Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. $6. Free for club members. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.

Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 5-7 p.m. Saturday. WineStyles, 3326 W. Friendly Ave., Suite 141 The Shops at Friendly Center, Greensboro. Featuring five wines. $8. 336-299-4505.

Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Last tasting at 4 p.m. daily. The Winery at Iron Gate Farm, 2540 Lynch Store Road, Mebane. $2. 919-304-9463.

Wine Tasting and Tours: noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10. 336-644-9908.

Wine Tasting: 1-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Thistle Stop Wine Shop, 210 N. Main St., Suite 124, Kernersville. Five wines and complimentary glass. $5. 336-310-4503.

Wine Tasting and Tours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Childress Vineyards, U.S. 52 and U.S. 64, Lexington. $12-$15. Free tours 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; every half hour 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations needed for groups. Bistro open for lunch 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. 336-236-9463. www.childressvineyards.com.

Weekly Tasting: 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Total Wine & More locations: 2976 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, 336-235-0400; Oakwood Square Shopping Center, 3503 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, 336-235-2323; and Stratford Galleria, 551 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem, 336-245-0388. Free.

