Pasta Sauce Sampling: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 30. The Extra Ingredient, 801-D Friendly Center Road, Greensboro. Sample locally-owned GG’s brand pasta sauces. Free. 336-299-9767.
Silver Oak Wine Dinner: 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Mark’s Restaurant, 616 Dolley Madison Road, Greensboro. Five courses. $125. 336-387-0410.
Seasonal Cocktails: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 4. Greensboro Children’s Museum, 220 N. Church St., Greensboro. Master mixologist Mark Weddle of Sutler’s Spirit Co. offers tips on seasonal cocktails inspired by the museum’s Edible Schoolyard. Ages 21 and older. $55 members, $60 non-members. 336-574-2898 or https://gcmuseum.com.
Easy Entertaining Tasting: noon-4 p.m. Dec. 7-8. The Fresh Market locations at 1560 Highwoods Blvd. (336-855-6114) and 3712 Lawndale Drive (336-282-4832) in Greensboro. Sample holiday meals and platters the store offers. Free.
Holiday Food Sampling: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7. The Extra Ingredient, 801-D Friendly Center Road, Greensboro. Sample Stonewall Kitchen products. Free. 336-299-9767.
Gingerbread House Fundraiser: 8-11 a.m. Dec. 7. Village Tavern, 1903 Westridge Road, Greensboro. Breakfast and gingerbread house decorating. $25 to benefit CORE (www.coregives.org), which helps children of food and beverage service employees. Reservations required. 336-282-3063.
New Orleans Holiday Dinner: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 7. Terrapin Cove Farm, Yanceyville. $60. Email lucindy@terrapincovefarm.com.
Orin Swift Wine Dinner: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11. The Undercurrent, 327 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. Four-courses. $100. 336-370-1266.
Christmas at Terrapin Cove: 1:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Terrapin Cove Farm, Yanceyville. Puff pastry, Phyllo and holiday arrangement. $75. Email lucindy@terrapincovefarm.com.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Rioja! A Wine Bar, 1603 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. $5. 336-412-0011.
Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-6 p.m. daily. Grove Winery and Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. $7. Free winery tours noon-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. www.grovewinery.com or 336-584-4060.
Olive Oil and Vinegar Tasting: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Gourmet Grove at Alamance Crossing, 935 Boston Drive next to Dillard’s, Burlington. Free. 919-627-7613.
Pick 3 Thursday: 4-10 p.m. Thursday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. Two-ounce pours of any three wines ($10 or below) by the glass for $7. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. $6. Free for club members. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 5-7 p.m. Saturday. WineStyles, 3326 W. Friendly Ave., Suite 141 The Shops at Friendly Center, Greensboro. Featuring five wines. $8. 336-299-4505.
Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Last tasting at 4 p.m. daily. The Winery at Iron Gate Farm, 2540 Lynch Store Road, Mebane. $2. 919-304-9463.
Wine Tasting and Tours: noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10. 336-644-9908.
Wine Tasting: 1-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Thistle Stop Wine Shop, 210 N. Main St., Suite 124, Kernersville. Five wines and complimentary glass. $5. 336-310-4503.
Wine Tasting and Tours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Childress Vineyards, U.S. 52 and U.S. 64, Lexington. $12-$15. Free tours 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; every half hour 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations needed for groups. Bistro open for lunch 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. 336-236-9463. www.childressvineyards.com.
Weekly Tasting: 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Total Wine & More locations: 2976 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, 336-235-0400; Oakwood Square Shopping Center, 3503 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, 336-235-2323; and Stratford Galleria, 551 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem, 336-245-0388. Free.
