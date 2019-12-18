Blind Wine Tasting and Trivia: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 18. Rioja, 1603 Battleground Ave., Suite D, Greensboro. Information: 336-412-0011.

Dinner with Santa: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 18. Church Street Cafe, 3434 N. Church St., Greensboro. Visit with Santa, coloring activities and sugar cookie popcorn. Information: 336-285-7960.

Homemade Marshmallow and Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge: 4:30-6 p.m. Dec. 19. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Ages 9-15. $35. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.

Edible Cookie Dough Extravaganza: 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 27. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Ages 6-9. $39. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.

Edible Cookie Dough Extravaganza: 1-3 p.m. Dec. 27. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Ages 10-15. $39. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.

The French Countryside is Calling: 6 p.m. Jan. 9. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $52. Tickets at Reto’s Kitchen at ticketmetriad.com. Information: 336-274-0499.

Healthy Eating — Cooking With Fish: 6 p.m. Jan. 14. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $52. Tickets at Reto’s Kitchen at ticketmetriad.com. Information: 336-274-0499.

Celebrate Shanghai: 6 p.m. Jan. 21. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $52. Tickets at Reto’s Kitchen at ticketmetriad.com. Information: 336-274-0499.

Kiss Me in Northern Italy: 6 p.m. Jan. 28-29. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $52. Tickets at Reto’s Kitchen at ticketmetriad.com. Information: 336-274-0499.

Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Rioja! A Wine Bar, 1603 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. $5. Information: 336-412-0011.

Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-6 p.m. daily. Grove Winery and Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. $7. Free winery tours noon-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. www.grovewinery.com. 336-584-4060.

Olive Oil and Vinegar Tasting: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Gourmet Grove at Alamance Crossing, 935 Boston Drive next to Dillard’s, Burlington. Free. Information: 919-627-7613.

Pick 3 Thursday: 4-10 p.m. Thursday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. Two-ounce pours of any three wines ($10 or below) by the glass for $7. www.tastingroomgso.com. Information: 336-676-5602.

Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. $6. Free for club members. www.tastingroomgso.com. Information: 336-676-5602.

Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 5-7 p.m. Saturday. WineStyles, 3326 W. Friendly Ave., Suite 141 The Shops at Friendly Center, Greensboro. Featuring five wines. $8. Information: 336-299-4505.

Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Last tasting at 4 p.m. daily. The Winery at Iron Gate Farm, 2540 Lynch Store Road, Mebane. $2. Information: 919-304-9463.

Wine Tasting and Tours: noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10. Information: 336-644-9908.

Wine Tasting: 1-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Thistle Stop Wine Shop, 210 N. Main St., Suite 124, Kernersville. Five wines and complimentary glass. $5. Information: 336-310-4503.

Wine Tasting and Tours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Childress Vineyards, U.S. 52 and U.S. 64, Lexington. $12-$15. Free tours 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; every half hour 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations needed for groups. Bistro open for lunch 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. 336-236-9463. www.childressvineyards.com.

Weekly Tasting: 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Total Wine & More locations: 2976 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, 336-235-0400; Oakwood Square Shopping Center, 3503 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, 336-235-2323; and Stratford Galleria, 551 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem, 336-245-0388. Free.

