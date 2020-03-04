Corks for Kids Path: 7-10:30 p.m. March 6. Cadillac Service Garage, 304 E. Market St., Greensboro. Benefit for Kids Path of Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro feature wines from Zeto Wine, local beer, heavy hors d’oeuvres and silent auction. $80. www.hospicegso.org/corksforkidspath.
French Restaurant Tour Information Session and Tasting: 11 a.m. March 7. Saint Jacques Restaurant at Burke Manor Inn, 303 Burke St., Gibsonville. Tasting of rose wines from Province and Cote d’Azur and information on a trip to the region led by Chef Lil Lacassagne, owner of Burke Manor Inn. Free. 336-449-6266
Cooking Demonstration: 1:30-3:30 p.m. March 7. Saint Jacques Restaurant at Burke Manor Inn, 303 Burke St., Gibsonville. Corn chowder, tomato pie and profiterole. $48. 336-449-6266.
Tea Tasting: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 7. The Extra Ingredient, 801-D Friendly Center Road, Greensboro. Free. 336-299-9767.
Gadget Class: 10:30 a.m. March 8. Terrapin Cove Farm, Yanceyville. $55. Email lucindy@terrapincovefarm.com.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. March 9. Cellar 23, 2309 Fleming Road, Suite 107, Greensboro. $5. 336-676-5003.
Waffle-making Demonstration: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 14. The Extra Ingredient, 801-D Friendly Center Road, Greensboro. Free. 336-299-9767.
St. Paddy’s Day Party at 19 & Timber: 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 17. 19 & Timber Bar, Grandover Resort, 1000 Club Road, Greensboro. Irish dinner buffet, games, live music by AM Rodeo. Ages 21 and older. $30 at ticketmetriad.com.
Chemex Coffeemaker Brew Class: 5:45-7 p.m. March 19. The Green Bean, 341 S. Elm St., Greensboro. $20 includes a 12-ounce bag of Joe Van Gogh coffee. Register at Public Brew Class — Chemex on Eventbrite.
Reto Goes Irish Cooking Class: 6 p.m. March 17. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $52. Tickets at Reto’s Kitchen at ticketmetriad.com. 336-274-0499.
Asheboro Food Truck Festival: noon-6 p.m. March 21. Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Featuring nearly 20 food trucks. Information at Asheboro Food Truck Festival Facebook page.
Vernal Equinox — Shift to Spring Cooking Class: 10:30 a.m. March 21. Terrapin Cove Farm, Yanceyville. Spring menu. $55. Email lucindy@terrapincovefarm.com.
Springtime in Paris Cooking Class: 6 p.m. March 24. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $52. Tickets at Reto’s Kitchen at ticketmetriad.com. 336-274-0499.
Beer and Cheese Dinner: 6:30-9 p.m. March 27. The Griffin Room, Grandover Resort, 1000 Club Road, Greensboro. Six-course beer and cheese dinner. $100 at ticketmetriad.com.
Latin American Easter Menu Cooking Class: 10:30 a.m. March 28. Terrapin Cove Farm, Yanceyville. $60. Email lucindy@terrapincovefarm.com.
Pasta Party Cooking Class: 6 p.m. March 31, April 1 or 2. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $52. Tickets at Reto’s Kitchen at ticketmetriad.com. 336-274-0499.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Rioja! A Wine Bar, 1603 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. $5. 336-412-0011.
Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-6 p.m. daily. Grove Winery and Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. $7. Free winery tours noon-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. www.grovewinery.com. 336-584-4060.
Olive Oil and Vinegar Tasting: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Gourmet Grove at Alamance Crossing, 935 Boston Drive next to Dillard’s, Burlington. Free. 919-627-7613.
Pick 3 Thursday: 4-10 p.m. Thursday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. Two-ounce pours of any three wines ($10 or below) by the glass for $7. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. $6. Free for club members. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 5-7 p.m. Saturday. WineStyles, 3326 W. Friendly Ave., Suite 141 The Shops at Friendly Center, Greensboro. Featuring five wines. $8. 336-299-4505.
Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Last tasting at 4 p.m. daily. The Winery at Iron Gate Farm, 2540 Lynch Store Road, Mebane. $2. 919-304-9463.
Wine Tasting and Tours: noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10. 336-644-9908.
Wine Tasting: 1-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Thistle Stop Wine Shop, 210 N. Main St., Suite 124, Kernersville. Five wines and complimentary glass. $5. 336-310-4503.
Wine Tasting and Tours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Childress Vineyards, U.S. 52 and U.S. 64, Lexington. $12-$15. Free tours 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; every half hour 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations needed for groups. Bistro open for lunch 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. 336-236-9463. www.childressvineyards.com.
Weekly Tasting: 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Total Wine & More locations: 2976 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, 336-235-0400; Oakwood Square Shopping Center, 3503 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, 336-235-2323; and Stratford Galleria, 551 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem, 336-245-0388. Free.
