Soup’s On: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 18. The Extra Ingredient, 801-D Friendly Center Road, Greensboro. Sample an enchilada soup mix. Free. 336-299-9767.
Create A Cake with Babycakes: 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Babycakes Gourmet, 304 Trindale Road, Suite E, Archdale. Make a cake based on the movie “Frozen.” Visit by Anna and Elsa. $40. 336-308-3120.
California Dreaming Wine Dinner: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 3200 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. $45. https://reservations.thuzi.com/carrabbas.
Celebrate Shanghai: 6 p.m. Jan. 21. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $52. Tickets at Reto’s Kitchen at ticketmetriad.com. 336-274-0499.
Cook a Better Pot Roast: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 25. The Extra Ingredient, 801-D Friendly Center Road, Greensboro. Slow cooker demonstration with packaged pot roast starter. Free. 336-299-9767.
Trip Information Meeting and Wine Tasting: 2-3 p.m. Jan. 25. The Burke Manor Inn, 303 Burke St., Gibsonville. Sample wines and learn about a South of France trip scheduled for the summer. 336-449-6266.
Whiskey for Whiskers: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Gia, 1941 New Garden Road, Suite 208, Greensboro. Benefit for Red Dog Farm. $50. Call Red Dog Farm at 336-286-6870 for tickets.
Cakebread Cellars Wine Dinner: 7 p.m. Jan. 27. MJ’s Restaurant, 620 Dolley Madison Road, Greensboro. Five-course dinner. $85. 336-852-4889, mjs620.com.
Collaboration Dinner with Chez Genese: 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 28. The Burke Manor Inn, 303 Burke St., Gibsonville. 336-449-6266.
Kiss Me in Northern Italy: 6 p.m. Jan. 31. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $52. Tickets at Reto’s Kitchen at ticketmetriad.com. 336-274-0499.
French Sauce Cooking Class with Chef Lil Lacassagne: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 1. The Burke Manor Inn, 303 Burke St., Gibsonville. 336-449-6266.
Game Time Appetizer: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 1. The Extra Ingredient, 801-D Friendly Center Road, Greensboro. Sample meatballs glazed with hot pepper bacon jam. Free. 336-299-9767.
Bonjour, Casablanca! Moroccan Nigh: 6 p.m. Feb. 5 or 6. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $50. Tickets at Reto’s Kitchen at ticketmetriad.com. 336-274-0499.
Dine Out with the Market at Taste of Ethiopia: 5-9:30 p.m. Feb. 5. Taste of Ethiopia, 106 N. Westgate Drive, Greensboro. Benefit for food security programs at the Farmers Curb Market. Register at event’s Facebook page.
Youth Sweet and Savory Cooking Class: 1-2:30 p.m. or 4:30-6 p.m. Feb. 6. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Ages 9-15. $35. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Bacon Lovers Cooking Class for Adults and Older Teens: 4-6 p.m. Feb. 9. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Ages 15 and older. $41. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Youth Sweet and Savory Cooking Class: 4:30-6 p.m. Feb. 13. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Ages 9-15. $35. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Valentine’s Date Night Cooking Class — Fast and Fancy Dinner: 6-8:15 p.m. Feb. 14. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Ages 18 and older. $98 per couple. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Valentine’s Day Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 14. The Burke Manor Inn, 303 Burke St., Gibsonville. Six courses. $55. 336-449-6266.
Valentine’s Day Dinner: 5-9 p.m. Feb. 14. The Burke Manor Inn, 303 Burke St., Gibsonville. Seven-course meal. $99. 336-449-6266.
Paella My 2020: 6 p.m. Feb. 19. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $52. Tickets at Reto’s Kitchen at ticketmetriad.com. 336-274-0499.
Youth Sweet and Savory Cooking Class: 1-2:30 p.m. or 4:30-6 p.m. Feb. 20. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Ages 9-15. $35. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Youth Sweet and Savory Cooking Class: 4:30-6 p.m. Feb. 27. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Ages 9-15. $35. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Birthday Party Anytime Cooking Class: 10:30 a.m.-noon (ages 6-9) or 1-3 p.m. (ages 10-15) Feb. 29. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. $35. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Rioja! A Wine Bar, 1603 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. $5. 336-412-0011.
Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-6 p.m. daily. Grove Winery and Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. $7. Free winery tours noon-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. www.grovewinery.com. 336-584-4060.
Olive Oil and Vinegar Tasting: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Gourmet Grove at Alamance Crossing, 935 Boston Drive next to Dillard’s, Burlington. Free. 919-627-7613.
Pick 3 Thursday: 4-10 p.m. Thursday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. Two-ounce pours of any three wines ($10 or below) by the glass for $7. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. $6. Free for club members. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 5-7 p.m. Saturday. WineStyles, 3326 W. Friendly Ave., Suite 141 The Shops at Friendly Center, Greensboro. Featuring five wines. $8. 336-299-4505.
Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Last tasting at 4 p.m. daily. The Winery at Iron Gate Farm, 2540 Lynch Store Road, Mebane. $2. 919-304-9463.
Wine Tasting and Tours: noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10. 336-644-9908.
Wine Tasting: 1-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Thistle Stop Wine Shop, 210 N. Main St., Suite 124, Kernersville. Five wines and complimentary glass. $5. 336-310-4503.
Wine Tasting and Tours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Childress Vineyards, U.S. 52 and U.S. 64, Lexington. $12-$15. Free tours 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; every half hour 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations needed for groups. Bistro open for lunch 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. 336-236-9463. www.childressvineyards.com.
Weekly Tasting: 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Total Wine & More locations: 2976 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, 336-235-0400; Oakwood Square Shopping Center, 3503 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, 336-235-2323; and Stratford Galleria, 551 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem, 336-245-0388. Free.
