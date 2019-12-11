Orin Swift Wine Dinner: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11. The Undercurrent, 327 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. Four-courses. $100. Information: 336-370-1266.
Quick Breads: 4:30-6 p.m. Dec. 12. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Ages 9-15. $35. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Mexican Bowl Dinner: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 13. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Parents’ night out class for ages 6-14. $39. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Christmas Cookies and Cocoa: 3-5 p.m. Dec. 14. Cakes by B’s Blue House Bakery, 113 E. Main St., Jamestown. Cookie decorating and hot cocoa bar. $3 per cookie, $5 cookie and cocoa. Information: 336-307-4653.
Christmas at Terrapin Cove: 1:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Terrapin Cove Farm, Yanceyville. Puff pastry, Phyllo and holiday arrangement. $75. Email lucindy@terrapincovefarm.com.
Homemade Marshmallow and Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge: 4:30-6 p.m. Dec. 19. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Ages 9-15. $35. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Edible Cookie Dough Extravaganza: 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 27. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Ages 6-9. $39. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
Edible Cookie Dough Extravaganza: 1-3 p.m. Dec. 27. Culinary U of the Triad, 1709 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Ages 10-15. $39. 336-324-3438. www.culinaryutriad.com.
The French Countryside is Calling: 6 p.m. Jan. 9. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $52. Tickets at Reto’s Kitchen at ticketmetriad.com. Information: 336-274-0499.
Healthy Eating — Cooking With Fish: 6 p.m. Jan. 14. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $52. Tickets at Reto’s Kitchen at ticketmetriad.com. Information: 336-274-0499.
Celebrate Shanghai: 6 p.m. Jan. 21. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $52. Tickets at Reto’s Kitchen at ticketmetriad.com. Information: 336-274-0499.
Kiss Me in Northern Italy: 6 p.m. Jan. 28-29. Reto’s Kitchen, 600 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. $52. Tickets at Reto’s Kitchen at ticketmetriad.com. Information: 336-274-0499.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Rioja! A Wine Bar, 1603 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. $5. Information: 336-412-0011.
Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-6 p.m. daily. Grove Winery and Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. $7. Free winery tours noon-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. www.grovewinery.com. 336-584-4060.
Olive Oil and Vinegar Tasting: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Gourmet Grove at Alamance Crossing, 935 Boston Drive next to Dillard’s, Burlington. Free. 919-627-7613.
Pick 3 Thursday: 4-10 p.m. Thursday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. Two-ounce pours of any three wines ($10 or below) by the glass for $7. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., Greensboro. $6. Free for club members. www.tastingroomgso.com. 336-676-5602.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 5-7 p.m. Saturday. WineStyles, 3326 W. Friendly Ave., Suite 141 The Shops at Friendly Center, Greensboro. Featuring five wines. $8. 336-299-4505.
Winery Tour and Tasting: noon-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Last tasting at 4 p.m. daily. The Winery at Iron Gate Farm, 2540 Lynch Store Road, Mebane. $2. 919-304-9463.
Wine Tasting and Tours: noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10. 336-644-9908.
Wine Tasting: 1-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Thistle Stop Wine Shop, 210 N. Main St., Suite 124, Kernersville. Five wines and complimentary glass. $5. 336-310-4503.
Wine Tasting and Tours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Childress Vineyards, U.S. 52 and U.S. 64, Lexington. $12-$15. Free tours 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; every half hour 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations needed for groups. Bistro open for lunch 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. 336-236-9463. www.childressvineyards.com.
Weekly Tasting: 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Total Wine & More locations: 2976 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, 336-235-0400; Oakwood Square Shopping Center, 3503 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, 336-235-2323; and Stratford Galleria, 551 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem, 336-245-0388. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.