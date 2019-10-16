Garlic, sherry and hoisin sauce flavor chicken in this quick Chinese stir-fry. The cooking time for the chicken recipe is only 5 minutes. The secret to this quick cooked dish is cutting the chicken and cucumbers into ½-inch pieces. The cucumber gives the dish an intriguing texture and flavor.
Hoisin sauce is a mixture of soybeans, garlic, chili peppers and spices. It can be found in the Asian section of the supermarket.
A small amount of dry sherry is called for in the chicken recipe. You can buy small bottles or splits of sherry at most liquor stores.
Helpful hints:
- Low-sodium soy sauce can be substituted for the Hoi Sin sauce.
- Chicken broth can be used instead of sherry.
- For easy stir-frying, place the prepared ingredients on a cutting board or plate in order of use. You won’t have to look at the recipe once you start to cook.
- A quick way to slice scallions is to snip them with a scissors.
