A pan of dessert bars can have a loaves-and-fishes effect at any party: It’s nice cut into big bars, but can be sliced smaller if extra friends show up. (If you try that with a pie, you’ll just end up with a mess on your hands.)
These recipes come together quickly and work well for entertaining because they can be made ahead of time and require no serving utensils — they’re best eaten out of hand.
They’re also great for toting to picnics, potlucks, parties or just eating in your own backyard this summer.