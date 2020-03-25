Sometimes when I’m cooking a dish, I find myself anticipating the leftovers as much as the initial meal. That’s the case with this souvlaki-style chicken and tzatziki.
I’ll enjoy it the night I make it, with chicken hot from the oven and the toasty pita, but I love knowing I can open the refrigerator the next day, grab a few chunks of cold chicken, a dollop of that dill-flavored Greek yogurt dip, maybe an olive or two and tuck that all into half a pita for a delicious snack.
When I serve this to a group, however, I like to create a pretty serving platter with a bowl full of tzatziki, salty black kalamata olives, ripe tomatoes, sweet onion wedges and whole wheat pita warmed in the oven. I usually put a wedge or two of lemon on the platter as well, so folks can add a spritz of juice as they eat. (If you have cucumber and fresh dill, you can put them out with your platter, too.)
This platter always gets an “oh-how-pretty” when presented to guests, who then dig in with relish. Some tear the pita and fill it with chicken, veggies and yogurt dip; others prefer to eat the meat and accompaniments with a fork.
The chicken is so easy to make. At home, I sometimes don’t use skewers, although they do make a lovely presentation. I just cut the chicken into chunks, toss it with olive oil, lemon juice and oregano, spread it on a sheet pan and pop it in the oven, turning them about halfway through.
The small chicken pieces will dry out if overbaked, so, if the protein is done before it browns nicely, I turn on the broiler and move the rack up closer to that high heat for just a minute or two. That usually does the trick.
This tzatziki recipe, which calls for, among other things, grated cucumber, is one I learned from Ginny Zissis, who helps to put on the delicacy-filled, three-day New Orleans Greek Festival each May. She walked me through the simple process, stressing that a key to success is squeezing as much of the juice from the coarsely grated cucumber as possible.
I love cucumber water, so I like to squeeze the vegetable over a small bowl. Then, I refrigerate the juice and use it to flavor fizzy water.
Find the thickest yogurt possible for this dip. If yours isn’t thick, you can strain it through a cheesecloth over a bowl, but it can take about an hour or so to significantly reduce the moisture.
The bright flavors in the dip come from the fresh dill and the three cloves of fresh minced garlic. If you’re not a garlic fiend like I am, consider adding just one or two cloves.
