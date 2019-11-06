nourish

Thai Seasoned Roasted Shrimp with Green Beans, Chile, Peanuts and Herbs.

 Stacy Zarin Goldberg

For The Washington Post

Cooking dinner for my family at the end of a long workday can feel like a chore for me as well, despite my deep passion for homemade food.

But I have found that certain things get me over the hump, resetting my perspective of the task from burden to pleasure. Turning up some music, and pouring a glass of wine tend to shift my mood immediately. Knowing I can pull together a meal while using few dishes seals the deal — and this recipe is exactly the kind I mean.

Boldly flavorful, here is a colorful and healthful dish of shrimp, crisp-tender green beans and red chiles in a sauce seasoned with Thai curry paste, fish sauce, ginger and garlic, served showered with a crunch of peanuts and a spray of fresh herbs. It feels like an exciting stir-fry, but it doesn’t need nearly as rapt attention because it is cooked — in about 30 minutes total — in the oven on a single sheet pan.

