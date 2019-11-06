Cooking dinner for my family at the end of a long workday can feel like a chore for me as well, despite my deep passion for homemade food.
But I have found that certain things get me over the hump, resetting my perspective of the task from burden to pleasure. Turning up some music, and pouring a glass of wine tend to shift my mood immediately. Knowing I can pull together a meal while using few dishes seals the deal — and this recipe is exactly the kind I mean.
Boldly flavorful, here is a colorful and healthful dish of shrimp, crisp-tender green beans and red chiles in a sauce seasoned with Thai curry paste, fish sauce, ginger and garlic, served showered with a crunch of peanuts and a spray of fresh herbs. It feels like an exciting stir-fry, but it doesn’t need nearly as rapt attention because it is cooked — in about 30 minutes total — in the oven on a single sheet pan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.