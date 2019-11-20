food-pumpkin-bread

Intensely Chocolatey Pumpkin Bread.

 Stacy Zarin Goldberg/For The

Washington Post

Fall is my favorite season, and the moment temperatures begin to drop, I find myself craving the pumpkin flavor and aroma that define autumn. It seems pumpkin is everywhere you turn this time of year — on every porch, in every latte. That popularity extends to baked goods, too, with plenty of recipes spotlighting everyone’s favorite gourd.

So it came as a surprise to me that when I set out to find my perfect pumpkin bread formula as a college student, I was unable to track down a version that had everything I desired.

I was looking for a bread with prominent pumpkin flavor in every bite, a blend of fragrant spices to fill my home, and a dense and chewy interior with a crackly crust — one accomplished in this recipe with bites of caramelized sugar and cinnamon that make for a satisfying crunch. I wanted the recipe to be simple enough for my sad college kitchen with minimal counter space and baking tools.

And, finally, I wanted chocolate. Lots of it.

After scrolling through dozens of recipes to no avail, I set out to create this elusive treat myself. My roommates, always eager to eat pumpkin and chocolate, were willing participants as I worked through dozens of iterations until I landed on the equation that follows. It has been a staple of my chilly-weather baking ever since.

Though I graduated from college years ago and left that dilapidated kitchen firmly in the past, I still prefer my baking projects to be relaxed and require minimal cleanup. That’s why this recipe requires only two bowls.

While I now use a stand mixer to make this bread, it can also be made with a hand mixer or simply mixed by hand.

