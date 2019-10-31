Award-winning food writer Sheri Castle will share stories about Southern cuisine and its cultural impact at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St.
Her appearance is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. It’s free and the public is invited.
Castle, author of "The New Southern Garden Cookbook" among more than a dozen other cookbooks, will tell stories and reflect on the roles that food traditions play in Southern families, lives, history and culture.
Friends of the Library Cake-Off
Anyone who wants to get in on the culinary action can bake a cake and enter the first ever Friends of the Library Cake-Off.
Cakes will be juried by three local bakers at the Sheri Castle event, and cash prizes will be awarded. Criteria will include taste, appearance and ease of preparation.
To enter, pick up an entry form at the Asheboro library or visit www.randolphlibrary.org/cakeoff.
For information, call 336-318-6803.
