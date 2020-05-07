Food Lion Feeds has distributed $1 million in grant funding to nearly 600 feeding agencies across its 10-state footprint as part of its continued efforts to care for neighbors impacted by COVID-19.
The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina feeding agencies receiving grant money include:
Asheboro: Salvation Army, $1,000
Browns Summit: Locust Grove Baptist, $1,000
Colfax: Renaissance Road Church, $750
Eden: Osborne Baptist Church D.B.A Rockingham Hope, $1,000
Greensboro: Backpack Beginnings, $4,000; Celia Phelps Memorial United Methodist Church, $1,000; Free Indeed Outreach Ministry, $1,000; Greensboro Urban Ministry, $6,000; Our Father, $750; Salvation Army, $750; Vandalia Presbyterian Church Food Bank, $1,000; and Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, $1,000
High Point: A Gift of Giving, $750; Caring Services, $1,000; 5loaves 2fish, $1,000; Helping Hands High Point, $1,000; Hope Outreach, $750; New Beginnings Full Gospel Ministries, $1,500; Triad Food Pantry of The Seventh-Day Adventist Church, $4,000
Julian: Julian United Methodist Church, $1,000
Mayodan: Lot 2540, $3,500
Reidsville: Locust Hill United Methodist Church Food Pantry, $750; Men in Christ, $1,000; Reidsville Outreach Center, $1,000
Stokesdale: Stokesdale Church of God Family Outreach Center, $1,000
