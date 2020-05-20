The Washington Post Food staff and food journalist Nik Sharma recently answered questions about all things edible. Here are edited excerpts.
I’d like to use my instant pot to cook chickpeas from a bag. Do you have any recipes/tips? Do I need to soak them first if they are getting instant-potted?
No, you don’t have to.
Put them in the pot with 3 inches of water to cover, add 1 tablespoon salt (I swear), half an onion, a few garlic cloves, a bay leaf or two and, if you’ve got it, a strip of kombu (dried seaweed), which helps soften the beans and reduces flatulence. Cook at high pressure for 35 minutes, then let the pressure naturally release. If they’re not quite ready (try several of them to make sure they’re tender), return to pressure for 5 minutes at a time, manually releasing each time to check them. When they’re ready, take off the lid, turn to saute, and boil them for 10-15 minutes to reduce/concentrate the broth.
Joe Yonan
I’ve mastered the burgers, and brats no problems and can grill any meat to a perfect doneness, but I’m getting bored with seasoned chicken and beef on the grill, and I need something with more pizzazz. I’ve done a lot of marinades, however, none of them really seem to penetrate the meat, so it ends up tasting like same ol’ boring chicken breast.
Try lamb; it really benefits from grilling. To make the flavor really get into the meat, if you haven’t already tried this and this works better with yogurt and dairy based marinades (like the ones used for tandoori dishes), let the meat marinade overnight in the refrigerator. The thinner the cut of the meat, the less time you need. The fat, dairy proteins and lactic acid in yogurt, kefir and buttermilk tend to be gentler on meat proteins.
Nik Sharma
I have a recipe for yeast-based plum bread that calls for a dark colored rimmed baking sheet. I don’t have one and have no place to put one if I bought one. Is there a trick to get my silver baking sheets to work? I have silicon mats and a pizza stone.
Sure, putting your baking sheet on a pizza stone would definitely help generate more heat underneath. The other options would be to bake the bread longer and/or at a slightly higher temperature. Typically when using a dark cake pan, people suggest reducing the oven temperature by 25 degrees. You could try the opposite.
Becky Krystal
