The International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro will focus on thankfulness during an event from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1. Performances by Triad A Capella Connection and Sai Shruthi Laya Music School are expected.

Guests are asked to bring food donations for a local food bank.

For information, call 336-274-9199.

