Elmwood Terrace residents show appreciation

Residents of Elmwood Terrace held an event to show appreciation to Greensboro Fire Chief Brandon Weaver and 28 firefighters who fought a blaze May 20 that killed Bill and Hughlene Franks. The neighborhood served pizza and presented the firefighters with an appreciation banner and gift cards.

 Provided by Elmwood Terrace resident

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.