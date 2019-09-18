The Live Life Foundation, a lupus awareness nonprofit, will host a “Command Fashion” charity fashion show from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at The Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
This event will help raise awareness about lupus, an autoimmune disease where the body's immune system becomes hyperactive and attacks normal, healthy tissue. This results in symptoms such as inflammation, swelling and damage to joints, skin, kidneys, blood, the heart and lungs. It mostly affects women; women of color are two to three times more likely to develop lupus than Caucasians.
Tickets for the event are $50 and can be purchased online at www.livelifefoundation.co.
For information, contact Alana V. Allen at 336-202-7119 or alana@alanaknowsnonprofits.com.
