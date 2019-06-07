Who doesn’t love a good puzzle? Judith Keiser Huntley undertook a huge one, tracing her roots.
She was inspired by her great-grandmother’s family history detailing the maternal side of her father’s family, and she submitted her father’s DNA to trace his Keiser lineage via his X chromosome.
When she returned to her native state of North Carolina in 1993, Huntley realized what deep roots her mother, Annie Elizabeth Horney, had in the area.
She began with four pages of diligent research from her mother’s brother and sister and then scoured old newspapers to learn more about her mother’s grandfather J. Giles Foushee. An early Greensboro city commissioner of public works, he used his training in railroad construction in Chatham County when he became supervisor of road and bridge building in Guilford County. Foushee moved to that position shortly after the Good Roads Act was passed in the early 1920s and laid the first hard-surfaced roads in the county.
To learn more about this family, she explored autosomal DNA, available through several websites. The cost of the kit was a consideration in selecting FamilyTreeDNA; another was its software to detect links of the other 22 chromosomes to all ancestral lines in its database.
Huntley, who is white, had heard that one of her ancestors, George Foushee, had fathered children with a slave, so she was not surprised when the site confirmed a DNA match through the Foushee line to an African American man living in California.
“He matched on four segments and 84 centimorgans, with a long block of 64,” she said. “He had posted a photo and listed family names and the areas where they lived. From that information, I knew he could have descended from my second great-grandfather George W. Foushee who owned a plantation in Moore County.”
George W. Foushee had five children by a slave named Susan. His wife, also named Susan, only had one child, John Giles Foushee.
The newly discovered relative, Adrian Foushee, now lives in California, but he was born and reared in Washington. His family made annual pilgrimages to Orange and Chatham counties for family reunions where he “heard stories about family members and the names of our grandparents and great-grandparents.”
Huntley and Foushee are looking forward to meeting in person at the Foushee-Horney-Anderson Family Reunion on June 15 in Greensboro.
The DNA match helped Foushee fill a gap in his ancestry research.
“I recall my brother asking our maternal grandmother about her side of the family the summer after ‘Roots’ had aired on TV,” Foushee said.
“Shortly after my father’s death, I realized that while I knew names, I did not know much else,” he said. “I did not know birth or death dates, exactly where they lived, or exactly what they did for work. When I started searching, I was really only looking to find dates and places. The stories hinted at some things, but I did not know anything for sure.
“In 2012, I began to seriously research my family. I was surprised to find our how many siblings my grandfather had. ... The 1880 census was the first census to provide relationships for a household. Not only were his wife and children there; his mother, Susan, sister Patience and the youngest brother, Charles Webster (born 1873) lived with John. And right next door was my great-grandfather’s household — Oscar, wife Charlotte and three children (with more to come including my grandfather Jeff Foushee, born in 1888).”
His great-grandfather’s death certificate listed his mother’s name as Mammie Susan Foushee, but his father was listed as “Don’t Know,” Foushee said.
“I found the death certificates of three of his four siblings, and each stated the father was George (Geo. or G.) W. Foushee,” he said. “I wanted to know if George was also Oscar’s father. I figured if I did DNA testing and found matches to George Foushee descendants, I would have support for the likelihood that George was Oscar’s father. When I found Judith Huntley as a match at the second- to fourth-cousin level and that she was a direct descendant of George W. Foushee, I knew I had my answer.”
The DNA testing helped Foushee “connect and collaborate on research with someone who is also interested in genealogy,” he said. “Judith helped me correct information about George Foushee. I was able to find his probate records and see that both Oscar and John Wesley were at the Moore County estate auction and bought corn, cotton and a mule.”
By sharing information, Huntley and Foushee were able to move one generation further back to John Foushee, George’s father.
“I found the will and probate inventory of John Foushee,” Adrian Foushee said. “In the 1844 inventory list of slaves was one Negro girl, Susan, aged 13. This was my great-great-grandmother Susan, the mother of Oscar and John Wesley.”
Though it was not a part of his initial goals in researching his ancestry, Foushee said he wants to find out when the “Foushee line came to America, and if they were indeed from France and Huguenots.”
About two years ago, I began a Foushee ancestry DNA project. It is an autosomal and Y-DNA focused project. To date we only have nine members and yet, two distinct Y-DNA subgroupings for Foushees are emerging.”