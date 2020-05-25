GREENSBORO — Meredith Johnson talked to her only sibling as if the younger woman could hear her as she lay connected to a respirator while in the fight for her life against the coronavirus at Moses Cone Hospital.
Counties away, Johnson and other members of their family could watch and clearly hear the younger woman breathe when the hospital repurposed a video monitoring system to keep families connected.
With restrictions tighter than the flu and the hospital banning visitors with few exceptions, this would be their only contact with the sister for the three weeks she would spend in intensive care recovering from the contagious respiratory illness.
"We would have been at her side if we could have been there," said Johnson, a nurse in another county. "It really put our hearts at ease."
With the pandemic spread and the hospital policy not apt to change anytime soon, Cone Health staff and people in the community got to work looking for ways to keep COVID-19 patients connected to the families and even their faith communities, which at that time had big observances in the weeks ahead.
"Psychologists have said that our two most primal fears are that of dying and that of being alone," said Rabbi Fred Guttman of Temple Emanuel. "We can through this project ease the loneliness of those who are in the hospital. In my tradition, that indeed is 'holy' work."
'Contact and some comfort'
The thought of patients being alone led to a lot of brainstorming at Cone Health and in the community. Inside the hospital systsem, it involved expanding the use of eLink, a critical care monitoring system with high definition video technology. In the community, an effort had begun to collect used iPads and money to buy new ones so patients could have Facetime video chats.
That idea to collect iPads came about as Guttman and others at Temple Emanuel looked for ways to keep the congregation together. With clergy no longer able to visit patients and the holiest days on the Jewish calendar just weeks away, Guttman and the others figured they could help patients find a way to link into the online services at the synagogue. Some had smartphones and computers to log onto websites. Others didn't.
Guttman initially approached Bob Hamilton, Cone Health's director of spiritual care services, about helping connect patients with their faith communities.
"I think the research and just our common experience is that being connected to people who are important to us is a key psychological and emotional factor in getting well," Hamilton said.
"When you feel cut off from your social connections — whether family, faith community or friends — I think that those are the times that add stress to our lives."
Hamilton started working with information technology staff and others to see if it might be possible.
Guttman, who was working on the idea with several people including Sue Polinsky, a digital consultant, had already contacted Phillip Bishop of Computer Repair of Greensboro, who helps nonprofits with donated computers. Bishop volunteered to collect iPads and their chargers and sanitize them, to make sure they are completely erased and to give them new passwords.
"My hope is that it provides a lot of contact and some comfort and some company for them while they are in the hospital," Bishop said.
Bishop has a table set up outside his home so that people can drop them off. The table is equipped with sanitizer the donor can use to wipe the computer down. Anyone wanting to donate should leave the cases at home.
"They are petri-dishes for everything germ-y," Bishop said.
They also must be unlocked.
A sign directs people to place the sanitized computers in a plastic bag on the table with a name and address attached so that Bishop can email them a receipt.
The synagogue is also collecting money to buy new iPads that will be donated to Cone Health for patient use.
Some are already in use.
"The real heroes of this are Bob Hamilton and Phillip Bishop," Guttman said.
'It's all very lonely'
As a critical care nurse for 37 years, Pam Parsons was often at the besides of patients in the most critical of care, offering a warm hand.
Over the years nurses would often make room for a loved one to climb in the bed with a patient who was possibly in the final moments of life.
"The saddest part of all of it is how lonely it is for all of these patients," Parsons said of the necessary no-visitor policy.
And everyone around them is out of necessity dressed in masks and gowns, with their outreached hands covered in gloves.
So Parsons was thrilled with being a part of the repurposed eLink critical care monitoring system to allow Zoom-like meetings with several family members on video calls at one time. The eLink staff is on the Cone Health campus but in another building monitoring all the system's ICUs.
The eLink system can even work with an iPhone or other smartphone with a camera.
Parsons can zoom in so that families are able to pick up expressions.
"Sometimes the families will hold up pets," Parsons said.
Parsons and the other nurses who normally monitor the rooms can momentarily step away to give the family privacy. Or she can mute out of the conversation.
Already, more than 700 conversations have taken place this way.
One involved an alert patient who spoke a foreign language. With eLink her family could visit from around the world, Parsons said.
On calls they would use some of the time to sing and pray.
"I think that was very good for her," Parsons said of the interaction, "and her outcome is better because of that."
When Johnson's sister was moved out of ICU, a nurse used one of the iPads donated to the hospital to help the sister stay in touch with her family using Facetime.
Those iPads — about 100 of them — are now available for use in non-critical units.
Once conversations end, the iPad must undergo a specific cleaning process before it leaves the room.
"It doesn't even travel down the hall without being cleaned," said Joe Maisano of Cone Health's Office of Patient Experience.
Johnson's sister was able to start using one when she was moved from the ICU to a regular room and was taken off the ventilator.
She is now recuperating at home.
"We got to see her improvements in real time," Johnson said of watching the sister undergo physical therapy. "She could whisper stuff and she could smile at us, and that was the best in the world."
