The Greensboro Jewish Federation kicks off an  educational three-part series at 7 p.m. on  Tuesdays on Zoom all month.

Hear from local expert panelists, engage in essential conversations, and learn how to move from dialogue to action.

Tzedek Tzedek Tirdof: justice, justice, shall you pursue; disrupting systematic racism experienced by the Black community starts now.

Part 1, July 7: Who are Jews of Color?

Featuring panelists: Buffie Longmire-Avital, Amanda Mbuvi, Hannah Fernandez, Afrique Kilimanjaro

Part 2, July 14: Microaggressions in the Jewish Community

Featuring panelists: Buffie Longmire-Avital, Amanda Mbuvi

Part 3, July 21: Tzedek Tzedek Tirdof: The Responsibility of Jews in Allyship

Featuring panelists: Danielle Swick, Sam Cone, Jose Villalba, Jason Caldwell, Ivan Canada

Register here to receive Zoom information.

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments