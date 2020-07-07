The Greensboro Jewish Federation kicks off an educational three-part series at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays on Zoom all month.
Hear from local expert panelists, engage in essential conversations, and learn how to move from dialogue to action.
Tzedek Tzedek Tirdof: justice, justice, shall you pursue; disrupting systematic racism experienced by the Black community starts now.
Part 1, July 7: Who are Jews of Color?
Featuring panelists: Buffie Longmire-Avital, Amanda Mbuvi, Hannah Fernandez, Afrique Kilimanjaro
Part 2, July 14: Microaggressions in the Jewish Community
Featuring panelists: Buffie Longmire-Avital, Amanda Mbuvi
Part 3, July 21: Tzedek Tzedek Tirdof: The Responsibility of Jews in Allyship
Featuring panelists: Danielle Swick, Sam Cone, Jose Villalba, Jason Caldwell, Ivan Canada
