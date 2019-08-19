Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... FORSYTH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHEASTERN DAVIDSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... CENTRAL GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 830 PM EDT * AT 525 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE TRIAD. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN IN A FEW LOCATIONS ALREADY. THE SLOW MOVING NATURE OF THESE STORMS WILL RESULT IN VERY LOCALIZED FLOODING WITH THESE STORMS. USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING TO AVOID HYDROPLANING. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, HIGH POINT, KERNERSVILLE, CLEMMONS, BERMUDA RUN, MCLEANSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LEWISVILLE AND GIBSONVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE INTO AREAS WHERE THE WATER COVERS THE ROADWAY. THE WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR CAR TO CROSS SAFELY. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&