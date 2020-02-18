Faith Matters blog post
Lots of prayers for driver Ryan Newman, who was injured during Monday's Daytona 500 in Florida.
The accident got me thinking about the preparation before they climb into those high-powered cars.
In 2004, just off the track at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, he talked to me about pre-race NASCAR church and time with the chaplains of Motor Racing Outreach before Sunday races. (I was also there with photographer Lynn Hey in 2014.)
(Ed Hardin on the accident.)
(A visual look inside Sunday ministry at the race track)
"When he stops by, he says 'we don't want anybody to get hurt, have a safe day, use your talents to the best of your ability,' " Newman said of one-on-ones that come with the clergy who visit in the moments before the races. "It definitely makes it a lot easier to focus on what we need to do. I know that my day might go the same way without him, but it just relieves my mind."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.