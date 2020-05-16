Gov. Roy Cooper says he won't appeal a federal judge's ruling that temporarily blocks state-mandated restrictions on religious services.
The order was released Saturday and Judge James C. Dever III set a hearing for May 29, the News & Observer of Raleigh is reporting.
“We don’t want indoor meetings to become hotspots for the virus and our health experts continue to warn that large groups sitting together inside for long periods of time are much more likely to cause the spread of COVID-19," Cooper spokesperson Ford Porter said today in a news release. "While our office disagrees with the decision, we will not appeal, but instead urge houses of worship and their leaders to voluntarily follow public health guidance to keep their members safe."
Two Baptist churches, including one in Winston-Salem, a minister and a Christian revival group filed the federal lawsuit seeking to immediately block enforcement of rules covering religious services within the Democratic governor's executive orders. The latest order still largely prevents most faith organizations from holding indoor services attended by more than 10 people.
