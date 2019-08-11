Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
Worshipers bow as they say prayers at the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday. The Eid al-Adha also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, a once-in-a-lifetime obligation for all Muslims physically and financially able to perform it.
Worshipers leave their shoes as they attend morning prayers at Special Events Center Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, August 11, 2019. People gathered there for Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, and morning prayers.
Families walk to the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, August 11, 2019. People were gathering there for Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, and morning prayers.
Abdelwahab Babiker waves to friends as they enter the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday. Eid al-Adha, one of the holiest days on the Islamic calendar, is based on the story of Ibrahim’s (also known as Abraham) willingness to obey Allah. During this test of faith, Ibrahim was asked to sacrifice his son, but God places a lamb in his place.
Ramadhani Omari, 5, waits for his family on the stairs outside the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, August 11, 2019. people were gathering there for Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, and morning prayers.
Abdul Elhassan, 15, folds prayer rugs that he and his father were selling at the Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, at the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Yaser Ahmed, Iman of the Islamic center of Greensboro, leads prayers at the Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, at the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Friends embrace after prayers at Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, August 11, 2019. People gathered at the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum for Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, and morning prayers.
Mahamadou Idrissa, Jr. gets a little help from his father, Mahamadou Idrissa, climbing the steps as they make their way to the Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, at the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Yaser Ahmed, Iman of the Islamic center of Greensboro, leads prayers at the Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, at the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Males and females, separated by a divider, make their way into the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, August 11, 2019. People were gathering there for Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, and morning prayers.
Worshipers bow as they say prayers at the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday. The Eid al-Adha also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, a once-in-a-lifetime obligation for all Muslims physically and financially able to perform it.
Photos by Woody Marshall/News & Record
A little boy wanders in the rows of worshipers saying prayers at Eid al-Adha, the festival of sacrifice in Islam, on Sunday.
Photos by Woody Marshall/News & Record
Worshipers leave their shoes as they attend morning prayers at Special Events Center Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, August 11, 2019. People gathered there for Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, and morning prayers.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Families walk to the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, August 11, 2019. People were gathering there for Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, and morning prayers.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Abdelwahab Babiker waves to friends as they enter the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday. Eid al-Adha, one of the holiest days on the Islamic calendar, is based on the story of Ibrahim’s (also known as Abraham) willingness to obey Allah. During this test of faith, Ibrahim was asked to sacrifice his son, but God places a lamb in his place.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
A group of young men pose for a photo after prayers on Sunday.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Ramadhani Omari, 5, waits for his family on the stairs outside the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, August 11, 2019. people were gathering there for Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, and morning prayers.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Yaser Ahmed, Iman of the Islamic Center of Greensboro, leads prayers at the Eid al-Adha on Sunday.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Abdul Elhassan, 15, folds prayer rugs that he and his father were selling at the Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, at the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Yaser Ahmed, Iman of the Islamic center of Greensboro, leads prayers at the Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, at the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Friends embrace after prayers at Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, August 11, 2019. People gathered at the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum for Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, and morning prayers.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Mahamadou Idrissa, Jr. gets a little help from his father, Mahamadou Idrissa, climbing the steps as they make their way to the Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, at the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Yaser Ahmed, Iman of the Islamic center of Greensboro, leads prayers at the Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, at the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Males and females, separated by a divider, make their way into the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, August 11, 2019. People were gathering there for Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, and morning prayers.
GREENSBORO — As minivans and other vehicles begin trickling into the Greensboro Coliseum parking lot and empty out, a visual symphony emerges of colorful hijabs or Muslim head coverings for women.
Pink, red, yellow — blue with gold stars — as those women and their families arrive for the early morning prayers of Eid al-Adha, the festival of the sacrifice in Islam.
Even the littlest in the family carry prayer mats.
"Keep up," a father gently admonishes his youngest son, who wears an identical white thwab, or long tunic worn by Muslim men.
Like other followers of Islam around the world, the hundreds at the special gathering are observing Eid al-Adha, which is based on the story of Ibrahim's (also known as Abraham) willingness to obey Allah. During this test of faith, Ibrahim was asked to sacrifice his son, but God places a lamb in his place.
It is one of the holiest days on the Islamic calendar and also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca — a once-in-a-lifetime obligation for all Muslims physically and financially able to perform it.
"It is our new year," says Waheed Tigini, one of the organizers.
Around him many arrive in their finest clothing, including whole families in the same matching colors or materials, such as the nine in the same royal blue sheen including the youngest in a stroller.
Reginald Essau Thompson, here with his wife Ada Bellow and their children, grabs the hand of a man he has not seen in maybe a year.
"This is a beautiful thing," Thompson says of the fellowship after the two catch up.
Just past vendors at the outer doors selling items such as prayer mats and turbans for those who need one — even bubble-making toys for the children— the families and others are soon separated by gender on either side of a curtain partition that continues into the special events center. In the tradition in the faith, men and women do not pray directly beside each other.
As the clock ticks toward the 7:30 a.m. service, the trail of people picks up. Organizers had tried to secure the main coliseum floor but it was already claimed by the Market America event. But this portion of the converted special events center is bigger than any one of the area's mosques could hold.
Mats soon dot the floor on both sides of the fabric partition as the service starts.
In near unison, the men and women kneel and begin reciting the Arabic words of prayers led by the Imam, or religious leader, using a microphone.
Prayers now on their lips have passed from generations.
At times they bow together.
At other times they lay prostrate on their rugs.
The Arabic chanting include asking Allah for forgiveness and a clean slate for the new year.
They leave for smaller gatherings of friends and families in homes, with meals heavy with fresh lamb and other meats in deference to the story of Ibrahim.
Faithful celebrate Eid al-Adha
Faithful celebrate Eid al-Adha
Faithful celebrate Eid al-Adha
Faithful celebrate Eid al-Adha
Faithful celebrate Eid al-Adha
Faithful celebrate Eid al-Adha
Faithful celebrate Eid al-Adha
Faithful celebrate Eid al-Adha
Faithful celebrate Eid al-Adha
Faithful celebrate Eid al-Adha
Faithful celebrate Eid al-Adha
Faithful celebrate Eid al-Adha
Faithful celebrate Eid al-Adha
Faithful celebrate Eid al-Adha
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.